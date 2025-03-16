Silent Hill f Release Date Is Close Based on New Update

It looks like the release date of Silent Hill f could be closer than thought. This past week, Konami finally held a new “Silent Hill Transmission” event in which it talked extensively about Silent Hill f for the first time. This presentation also revealed a new trailer for the game, but noticeably, Konami refused to say anything about when its next mainline Silent Hill entry would arrive. Fortunately, for those who want to play Silent Hill f sooner rather than later, it definitely looks like a launch in 2025 is feasible.

Spotted by user Lukyfan on Reddit, Silent Hill f now has an official rating on the ESRB website. The rating itself is, as expected, M for Mature thanks to blood, gore, intense violence, and partial nudity scattered throughout the game. Other than this, the listing doesn’t shed much additional light on Silent Hill f other than describing what’s in the title to warrant this rating.

The manner in which this rating ties in to the Silent Hill f release date, though, is simply by its existence. Oftentimes, getting games rated is one of the final steps that publishers take before releasing said games. As such, for Silent Hill f to have now received a rating by the ESRB, it tells us that the game is likely in its final phases of development and could be set to drop at some point in the months ahead.

As Lukyfan points out, last year’s remake of Silent Hill 2 didn’t get rated by the ESRB until April, which led to its launch in October. Assuming that this same span of time between rating and release were to play out with Silent Hill f, it would suggest that the game would arrive in September or October. Again, this is purely speculation and shouldn’t be taken as fact, but history does bode well when it comes to Silent Hill f dropping before this calendar year comes to a close.

For now, all that we know with absolute certainty about Silent Hill f is that it’s slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at an undetermined date in the future. If it is indeed set to launch in 2025, we should hear more about its release plans relatively soon.