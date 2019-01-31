Some of the Best ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Piranha Plant Reactions

The Piranha Plant has officially arrived in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the fan-fare was immediate. Now that the added fighter has had time to settle into the Ultimate roster, players still can’t get enough of the weirdly random — yet beloved — addition.

In my quest to find anyone and everyone I can talk about the new Piranha Plant with, I stumbled upon some hilarious reactions to the latest fighter. So without further adieu, enjoy:

Piranha Plant is my favorite Smash Bros. Ultimate addition in a while. pic.twitter.com/19sS8pXWVP — Kat Bailey (@The_Katbot) January 30, 2019

It’s absolutely mental that Kingdom Hearts 3, one of the most anticipated games of the last decade or so, FINALLY released today after getting great reviews… And at the end of the day, the only thing people are talking about is Piranha Plant. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/u390StWGg3 — AntDude (@antdude92) January 30, 2019

Piranha Plant vs Little Mac 2019 colorized pic.twitter.com/5F10Xvm2sD — MOOBESOR (@moobesor8) January 30, 2019

Please rise for the piranha plant national anthem pic.twitter.com/sy1LoaLmZ8 — AJ (@JustAJAgain) January 30, 2019

I like the animation of the Victory Pose of the Pirhana Plant 👀#PiranhaPlant pic.twitter.com/fkYEiDlS52 — Hugo l’ami des amis (@TheHug0Geek) January 30, 2019

Look how cute Kirby is when he takes Piranha Plant’s powers pic.twitter.com/Ac1xiwnLDi — InstantRamen7125 (@gabeta7125) January 31, 2019

As far as what else the latest update included with v2.0.0:

Offline You can now play Spirit Board with up to four players. Select the spirit you want to challenge on the Spirit Board, and then go to Party → Fighter to select the number of people who will play. When playing with multiple people, you will lose the battle if any player is KO’d. The following spirits will now appear in the Shop. Partner Pikachu Partner Eevee Dice Block River Survival Golden Dash Mushroom

Online We adjusted the calculation for Global Smash Power.

General Added the DLC fighter Piranha Plant. Piranha Plant will become available for purchase as DLC at a later date. Pressing both jump buttons at the same time will now cause you to short hop. Fixed the issue where the KO score included your teammates’ KOs when Team Attack was On. Game-balance adjustments. Various gameplay fixes. Specific fighter adjustments are detailed here.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.