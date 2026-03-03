Steam Game With Perfect Review Scores Finally Comes to Consoles

A popular Steam game that has garnered the highest possible review score on the PC platform has today surprisingly released on consoles. Generally speaking, it’s not a shock to see many games initially launch on PC before they later come to console platforms. This is perhaps most often seen with indie titles, as developers find that it is easiest to publish titles on PC to begin with, before considering them to be ported elsewhere. Now, this situation has played out once again with a game from 2024 that has been hugely successful on Steam.

As of today, Minishoot Adventures has been unshackled from PC and has released for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PS5 platforms. Released nearly two years ago in April 2024, Minishoot Adventures is a twin-stick shooting Metroidvania title that was created by SoulGame Studio. The game puts players in control of a small fighter ship that is let loose in a colorful, unique world filled with plenty of bosses and upgrades to uncover.

While Minishoot Adventures might sound rather straightforward in its premise, the game has received nothing but praise from those who have played it. To date, it has received over 3,500 reviews on Steam, 98% of which have been positive. This puts Minishoot Adventures at Steam’s highest such review designation of “Overhwhelmingly Positive,” making it clear that this release should not be overlooked by those on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox hardware.

Is This Game Worth Playing on Consoles?

If you’re considering checking out Minishoot Adventures for yourself now that it’s on consoles, then I would highly recommend it. It’s a wonderfully unique twin-stick shooter that has fast-paced combat and a world that’s very fun to zoom through. Not to mention, Minishoot Adventures is a relatively short experience, which means that you can knock it out rather quickly without having to dedicate too much of your time. I have a hard time thinking that most would be unsatisfied if they gave the game a shot.

To make things even better, Minishoot Adventures is relatively cheap and retails for a mere $14.99. And if that’s somehow still too steep for you, it has also launched directly onto Xbox Game Pass and can be accessed through the subscription platform right now.

