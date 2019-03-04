This ‘The Witcher’ Yennefer Cosplay Will Leave You Bewitched

With the recent casting news for the upcoming The Witcher Netflix adaptation, the sorceress from the hit fantasy franchise is on everyone’s minds. For many fans of the character, cosplay is the perfect outlet to harness her inner strength and bring a beloved fictional name into the real world. That’s exactly what this cosplayer did, which makes the raven-haired beauty look even more stunning than her in-game counterpart:
The cosplayer in question is Dante Heks and her portfolio is filled with magical cosplays such as this. It’s so impressive that even the studio behind the fan-favorite RPG shared it on their social media channels for the game as well!
She also did a Cyberpunk 2077 take, which is incredible:
As far as the character herself, we finally know who will be playing the sorceress in the upcoming Netflix series: Anya Chalotra! It’s an exciting time and with production to be beginning soon, we’ll be learning even more about this fantasy world and the characters we’ve come to know and love!
The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for some point next year. For more details on the project, click here.
