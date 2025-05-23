10 Best Games of 2003, According to Metacritic

2003 was a great year for video games. At the time, the Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox were the most popular platforms and offered multiple ways to play games. Many classics were released during this year, and several still hold up today.

We’ve gathered the ten best games of 2003 and listed them below based on aggregate scores on Metacritic. Even outside of these games, there were an incredible number of strong releases during the year. Developers like Nintendo, Rockstar Games, EA, and more released blockbusters, which is a fact considering how many of these games have seen remakes.

With all of that being said, here are the 10 best games of 2003..

10) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time – 92 Metascore

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Not only is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time one of the best games of 2003, but it is widely considered the best Prince of Persia game. Ubisoft implemented groundbreaking gameplay and paired it with elegant storytelling and innovative time-reversal mechanics. Thanks to this, the game allows players to undo mistakes and rewind time to try again. The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is set to receive a remake in 2026, showing the lasting effect it has had on the gaming community. This title blends interactive combat and platforming to create a cinematic and engaging title that stands the test of time.

9) Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution

Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution.

Widely regarded as one of the best fighting games of its time, Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution secures a spot on this list due to its deep mechanics, refined gameplay, and exceptional balance. Releasing on the PlayStation 2 in 2003, this enhanced version of Virtua Fighter 4 expanded on the original with two additional characters, improved AI, and enhanced graphics. Its technical combat system rewarded players for skill and precision rather than button-mashing. Extensive training modes and an AI that learned from players’ fighting styles revolutionized the genre and made it easier than ever to improve. Its robust ranking system rewarded players for their hard work and increased replayability. All this and its emphasis on realism solidified its legacy and made it a fan-favorite among casual and hardcore players.

8) Viewtiful Joe – 93 Metascore

Viewtiful Joe.

One of the most appealing aspects of Viewtiful Joe is its unique art style, which mixes 2D and 3D graphics. The comic book aesthetic goes perfectly with the side-scrolling beat-’em-up action to make you feel like a superhero. The game uses its story to set up the narrative and drive the player through a series of film-inspired worlds. Joe’s powers allow the player to manipulate time and create strategic layers by slowing down or speeding up time. Viewtiful Joe offers a challenging experience and rewards players with various unlocks, such as crossover characters like Dante from Devil May Cry. The game received a cult following and sequels, contributing to its lasting popularity.

7) SoulCalibur 2 – Metascore 93

Soul Calibur 2.

SoulCalibur 2 is widely considered one of the best games in the series, making it no surprise to see it ranked so highly in 2003. This year marks the release on GameCube, stunning fans with the addition of Link as a playable character to rival the guest characters on other platforms. Its stunning visuals are accompanied by an accessible but deep combat system and diverse roster. The series changed the fighting game genre with its weapon-based mechanics and this sequel greatly expanded on this aspect. Each character had a unique fighting style and weapon, creating varied strategies and gameplay. Its thrilling multiplayer was partnered with a narrative-rich single-player mode that expanded on the series’ lore. SoulCalibur 2 would set the standard for the series going forward, with many failing to achieve the same success.

6) Pro Evolution Soccer 2 – Metascore 93

Pro Evolution Soccer 2.

Releasing in North America in 2003, Pro Evolution Soccer 2 was acclaimed not only as one of the best soccer games of the time but one of the best sports games. It utilized realistic gameplay, advanced mechanics, and tactical depth to create an authentic and fluid soccer simulation. It foregoed the arcade style familiar to players at this time and felt more responsive as a result. Its intelligent AI and robust Master League mode made matches feel meaningful, especially as players built and managed a custom team over multiple seasons. Many praised its immersive experience, precise executions, and strategic thinking. Despite its lack of officially licensed teams, it developed a loyal fan base and set the standard for soccer games going forward.

5) SSX 3 – 93 Metascore

SSX 3.

When it comes to snowboarding games, SSX 3 is one of the all-time greats and easily makes the best games of 2003. It features an open-world mountain that players can explore, going from the mountain’s peak to its base. The interconnected nature of its world led to greater immersion and a more fluid experience. With a diverse soundtrack, visually striking environment, and customizable characters, SSX 3 offered replayability and engaging gameplay. Casual and competitive gamers could enjoy the game, whether this was racing, tricks, or free roam. The adrenaline meter is a returning feature that rewards players for continued tricks. Finally, its single-player mode offers progressive unlocks that give a stronger sense of accomplishment.

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – 94 Metascore

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic isn’t just one of the best games of 2003, but one of the best Star Wars games. Even compared to modern RPGs, it still holds up well to this day thanks to an engaging narrative, complex characters, and strategic combat. Players have the option to explore both the Light and Dark Side, something uncommon in most Star Wars games. Even after two decades, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains an iconic game, and the announced remake has only reignited interest in the game. The influence of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic can be felt in many games that have come after it, showcasing its critical acclaim and appeal.

3) Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 – 94 Metascore

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3.

Nintendo makes this list once again with Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, a Game Boy Advance remake of Super Mario Bros. 3 from the NES. This remake combines the iconic level design and refined platforming mechanics of the classic with updated visuals and audio of a modern device. In addition to this, new features made the game better than ever while still preserving the charm and challenge of the NES version. The e-reader support introduced in this remake allowed players to scan new levels and power-ups, greatly expanding the replayability. Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 brought one of the best platforming games to a new generation of players and allowed them to take it on the go, further rating it as one of the best games of 2003.

2) Madden NFL 2004 – 94 Metascore

Madden NFL 2004.

Madden NFL 2004 is the yearly entry in the Madden series, but it stood out enough to score a top rank among the best games of 2003. One of the primary reasons was the innovation of its gameplay and enhanced AI. The Playmaker Control system was an important addition to the game and made it stand out compared to previous games. Using this, players gained more strategic depth and control on the field. Additionally, it featured Michael Vick, who was the cover athlete at a time when his performance and popularity were at an all-time high. Finally, fast-paced gameplay, improved graphics, and lifelike player animations set the bar for future sports titles going forward.

1) The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – 96 Metascore

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

Nintendo launched The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker in 2003 and changed the franchise forever. Each Zelda game is known for its varying art style, but the cel-shaded art style was at first seen as controversial, but soon became loved and has aged incredibly well. One of the most innovative mechanics in a Zelda game came with The Wind Waker’s sailing, allowing players to travel like never before in the series. Combining this with its immersive world, engaging story, and challenging dungeons, The Wind Waker distinguished itself from others in the series and earned both its place as one of the best games of 2003 and a fan-favorite.