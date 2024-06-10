Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Gets New Release Window

Over the last few months, the Prince of Persia franchise has been enjoying something of a resurgence. First, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown blew players' socks off with its brand of Metroidvania action-adventure platforming. Then, The Rogue Prince of Persia introduced a new roguelike version of the classic series when it launched into early access last month. However, many fans have been waiting to hear more about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake project that was revealed back in 2020. At today's Ubisoft Forward event, fans finally got a new release window reveal for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Hopefully, the developers can stick to the window this time.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake New Release Window

Despite this project being in the works for at least four years, the team didn't actually show off any new gameplay for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Instead, it was a 30-second teaser revealing that the game is currently scheduled to launch in 2026. That's two years away, so the team has plenty of time to drop gameplay trailers and more details before launch, but it is surprising to see the game pushed back that far.

Remember, this project was originally announced at the Ubisoft Forward event in 2020 and was scheduled to be released in January 2021. However, that reveal trailer was met with criticism for the art direction and the team pushed the release back to March 2021 before being postponed indefinitely. We don't know for sure if that's due to an art style change, but the project has been delayed at least once more before today's announcement. And those are only the dates and windows that we know publically. The Sands of Time Remake may have had even more internal delays that we'll never know about.

This new window is exciting, but it's also worth taking with a dose of skepticism given Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake's troubled development history. Hopefully, with two years to work with, fans won't see yet another delay, but at this point, the only thing we can do is wait and see. That said, it'll likely be at least a few months before we see anything else from the project, so don't hold your breath for a new gameplay trailer any time soon.