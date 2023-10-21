Bethesda Makes Three Games 100% Free

Bethesda is giving away not one, not two, but three games for free. The Xbox-owned company is best known for the games its internal studio, Bethesda Games Studios, pumps out. Most recently, this includes Starfield, but historically it includes the likes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. It also has external studios it's acquired over the years that ship games and series such as DOOM, Deathloop, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire Tokyo, Prey, Rage, Quake, and The Evil Within. And it's three games from these series that have been made free through various offers.

The first of these three offers comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to those with an Amazon Prime subscription. This also means the free codes being given away are limited to PC. The game is available on various console platforms, but Prime Gaming's free games are always limited to PC. As for the mystery game -- which is free to download and keep for the entire month -- it's DOOM 3, a 2004 survival-horror first-person shooter from series developer id Software. At the time of its original release, it garnered an 88 on Metacritic.

The other two free games come the way of the Epic Games Store. As a result, free codes for the pair of games also limited to PC. Again, the games are available on console, but Epic Games Store is obviously a digital PC storefront and launcher. As for the two games, they are The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2. The former is free right now and until October 26, while the latter will be made free on October 26 and be free until November 2. Just like the Prime Gaming deal, once claimed, both games are yours to keep forever. Both games were made by Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, with The Evil Within shipping in 2014 to a 79 on Metacritic, while The Evil Within 2 came in 2017 alongside an 82 on Metacritic.

The Evil Within 2

"From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive."

The Evil Within

"Developed by Shinji Mikami -- creator of the seminal Resident Evil series -- and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you'll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action."

DOOM 3

"A demonic invasion has overwhelmed the Union Aerospace Corporation's Mars research facility. As one of only a few survivors, you must fight your way to hell and back against a horde of demons in this award-winning horror/action FPS and reimagining of the original DOOM."