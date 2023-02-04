Popular Bethesda Game Free for Limited Time

A popular Bethesda game is now available to download for free, for a limited time. While many know Bethesda for the games it develops with its internal team -- The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- it also owns a range of other studios that make the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and a variety of other series. One of the best teams it owns is Arkane Studios, the team most recently behind Deathloop and the team putting out Redfall this May. That said, the team is actually best known for the aforementioned Dishonored. And it's a game from this series that's been made free, courtesy of Epic Games Store.

Until this coming Thursday, February 9, all Epic Games Store users can snag a copy of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for free, no strings attached. For those that don't know: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a 2017 action-adventure game and a standalone expansion for Dishonored 2 that wraps up the story of the series. Upon release, the PC version garnered an 81 on Metacritic.

"Take on the role of Billie Lurk (aka Megan Foster), once one of Dunwall's most notorious killers-for-hire," reads an official story description of the game. "Reunited with your old mentor, the legendary assassin Daud, you undertake the greatest assassination ever conceived: killing the Outsider, a god-like figure whom Billie and Daud see as instrumental to some of the Empire's most dishonorable moments. As you venture deep into the grimiest corners of Karnaca to uncover the mystery of the Outsider and his origins, you will face deadly opposition, ancient powers, and difficult decisions that will forever change the world around you."

Once redeemed, the game is yours to keep. The offer and access is not limited to a subscription service, like the "free games" PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold give out each month. And making an Epic Games Store account costs nothing but an email and a few minutes of your time. That said, if you're reading this after February 9, you're too late. Thankfully, if you're too late it means there is a new free offer as it refreshes every Thursday, every week.