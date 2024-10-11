Bethesda Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Ever Free to Own

One of the highest-rated games in the history of publisher Bethesda is now free to download for millions. Since being established all the way back in 1986, Bethesda has produced some of the most acclaimed video games ever. Titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 3, Dishonored, Hi-Fi Rush, Wolfenstein, and Prey have all come from Bethesda and have been met with rousing reviews from players and critics alike. Now, one of Bethesda’s more recent games is up for grabs at no cost in a deal that will last a little more than a month.

Over on Prime Gaming, DOOM Eternal is now completely free to obtain from now until November 13th. The copy of the game isn’t for PlayStation or Xbox, but is instead for PC, specifically on the Microsoft Store. Obviously, the caveat here is that DOOM Eternal is only “free” for those who happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription, but given how common this is, it’s a promotion that tens of millions of people should be able to take advantage of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2020, DOOM Eternal is the latest entry in the storied first-person shooter series from developer id Software. It also received incredibly impressive reviews upon its release a little more than four years ago and currently sits at an 88/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. In the history of Bethesda, this makes DOOM Eternal one of the ten highest-rated games that the publisher has ever launched.

One particularly great thing about DOOM: Eternal being free is that it’s happening right before DOOM: The Dark Ages. The latest installment in the DOOM saga, The Dark Ages, was revealed earlier in 2024 and is set to release next year. Details on the game are still sparse but it is known to be a prequel that takes place prior to the events of Eternal and will feature more medieval-inspired weaponry. If you haven’t played DOOM Eternal yet for yourself, now is a fantastic chance to catch up before The Dark Ages drops in 2025.

DOOM Eternal

“Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.

Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal – the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.