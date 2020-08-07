Bethesda Giving Away Free Games For Charity

✖

Bethesda is giving away games for free and for charity in celebration of QuakeCon, but only for a limited time. As you may know, the current COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined QuakeCon to just an online event this year. However, like previous years, Bethesda is giving away free stuff and supporting charities in the process.

"Like every Quakecon, we’re partnering with a host of global charities to give back to our communities around the world," said Bethesda of the news. "Raising money for charities has been a key part of QuakeCon for years, and attendees have made a huge impact for local, national, and international groups. We are excited to continue this legacy in both a global and local way. QuakeCon players will be able to donate to organizations directly from the official QuakeCon at Home Twitch stream, including Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and The Trevor Project."

As for the free stuff, the most notable giveaway is Quake, which can be obtained at any point during QuakeCon this weekend by simply logging into the Bethesda Launcher. Once you do this, you will immediately get a free digital copy of the classic game. Meanwhile, if donations reach the $10,000 mark -- which will almost certainly happen -- Bethesda will give away a free copy of Quake II via the Bethesda Launcher after the event.

In addition to this, Bethesda is giving away free DOOM Eternal, Elder Scrolls Online, Quake Champions, and Fallout 76 items. Like the previous two offers, these are limited to QuakeCon.

For more information on the giveaway, the charities involved, and the free stuff being dished out, be sure to check out the Bethesda website post about it all by clicking right here.

Join us in donating to organizations directly from the official #QuakeCon at Home Twitch stream. Show your support all weekend long with donations going to: @NAACP_LDF @DirectRelief @TrevorProject @UNICEF Learn more here: https://t.co/1Nh8wNZG7J pic.twitter.com/euSljIfHOG — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 7, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.