Bethesda Teases Rage 2 Reveal For Next Week

Oh, Bethesda. How you tease us.

Yesterday was an interesting day for the game industry. Walmart might have accidentally revealed some games that were set to debut at the Electronic Entertainment Expo next month. Among them was Rage 2, a sequel to the 2011 open-world shooter/driving game from Bethesda and id Software.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the publisher did something interesting. Instead of denying the listing — as most companies are prone to doing — it instead played along with it, suggesting how to fix the font of the box art and stamping a big “Anarchy” logo on top of it. To which Bethesda’s own Pete Hines added, “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

That got the Internet buzzing big time, wondering if a Rage 2 sequel was in fact happening. But today we got even more evidence that we’ll see it — and possibly sooner than E3.

Bethesda has posted a new image on its social account showing what appears to be the Big Ben in London but with a slight alteration. It has some pink/purple color painted over it — and it’s the same shade as the color that went into the tweet the company posted yesterday on the Rage account. You can see them below.

Now there is one more interesting thing to note. The hands for the clock are set at 5 and 14. There is a possibility that Bethesda is using this as a teaser for a reveal date. That would be May 14 — next week.

The company hasn’t said anything officially — it’s obviously having a field day with all the social media teases. But if this does happen, we could see a teaser next week with possible gameplay during its E3 showcase which is set to take place on June 10.

Again, kudos to you for being such a sly dog, Bethesda. Now give it to us already.

If you want to check out the original Rage, you can do so now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. The game is also backward compatible on Xbox One; and you can enjoy it on the PlayStation Now streaming service too.