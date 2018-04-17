Rumor: Bethesda’s Starfield Could See a Release This Fall, E3 Announcement Imminent

Bethesda’s E3 line-up has been hinted at for some time, with speculation on all sorts of things — including a potential Doom sequel. Well, add one more to the fire, as the much-rumored Starfield could soon be seeing a reveal.

A conversation recently came up on the Resetera forums, suggesting that the heavily rumored game would actually be released for mobile devices. But then, another user by the name of Potterson spoke up, noting that the game is not for mobile, but instead regular platforms, like console and PC. He also noted that the game would see some kind of fall release, and its first reveal would be in just a couple of months, at Bethesda’s E3 press conference.

But then again, Potterson isn’t really so much of an “industry insider,” as it were, so it’s merely speculation. In fact, a community manager for Resetera, SweetNicole, recently followed up on the matter, noting, “At this time administrators cannot verify the contents of the quoted post made by Potterson in this thread are accurate. However, the user has shared information with us that suggests they could be in a position to know the information they claim in the post. As always, ResetEra members take full responsibility for what they post.”

So, for now, take it with a very light grain of salt. But Bethesda has launched original properties in the past that have done well, such as the Dishonored franchise, as well as a reboot of its Prey series that did reasonably well. So Starfield would certainly fit right in with its plans, and an announcement at E3 — followed by some kind of gameplay focus during its annual QuakeCon event — wouldn’t be the worst thing.

But we’ll be waiting just like you to see what Bethesda has in mind, and fortunately, E3 isn’t too far off. We’ll certainly keep you informed once something does become confirmed, whether it’s for Starfield, the Doom sequel or whatever the company has lined up.

For now, we do know that some updates are coming from the company for its Elder Scrolls properties, and its spiffy port of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will launch sometime this summer for Nintendo Switch. (You can see our impressions of that port here.)