Bethesda’s Parent Company Files Trademark for ‘Deathloop’ Game

A trademark for a new game called Deathloop has been filed by Bethesda‘s parent company ZeniMax Media with the new trademark indicating the project is a mobile game.

The trademark was noticed by GameSpot and appears to have been filed on December 26th, according to the trademark listing which can be seen here (it may be necessary to search for the Deathloop trademark here should the link expire). Deathloop’s category that it’s been filed under includes phrases mentioning online games and downloadable video games, but it’s the first part of one of the categories that mentions the mobile platform.

“Mobile application software, namely, electronic game programs; computer game software for use with on-line interactive games; video games for mobile devices, electronic game programs…” the trademark description begins.

As GameSpot pointed out, these sightings of trademarks and other early indicators of video game projects don’t lend too much insight into what a game is or when it’ll be available. Starfield, for example, was trademarked in 2013 and wasn’t officially announced by Bethesda until 2018, so it could be some time before the details of the Deathloop mobile game – or whatever it might be – are revealed. Some trademarks also don’t lead to any products actually being released, an outcome seen late in 2018 regarding Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive. A trademark for a would-be game called Agent was filed years ago but was confirmed to be dropped last year.

Deathloop wouldn’t be Bethesda’s first foray into mobile gaming either, assuming that’s what the project turns out to be. Fallout Shelter, a mobile spin-off of the Fallout franchise that’s also available on consoles and PC platforms, was released back in 2015 and put players in control of their own Vault as they managed its inhabitants. Following the release of that game, a new project called The Elder Scrolls: Blades was also announced, a game that’ll be available first for mobile devices but will come to other platforms later. In late 2018, Bethesda announced that the game had been delayed though and is now scheduled to release some time in early 2019 for iOS and Android devices.

ZeniMax Media’s trademark for the Deathloop project can be seen here.