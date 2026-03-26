Marathon Is About to Make a Huge Mistake but Its Not Too Late

Bungie has built a reputation on understanding incredible gunplay and creating interesting worlds. Marathon is the culmination of that, coming full circle through its extraction shooter reboot. But before this, from Halo: Combat Evolved to Destiny 2, the studio has consistently delivered gameplay systems that reward time, skill, and persistence. Marathon has a strong foundation that builds on all of this, along with excellent gunplay, striking art direction, and a gameplay loop that can be incredibly rewarding. But there is a problem that will soon be facing players.

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Live service games live and die by how they respect their players’ time. For extraction shooters, this brings up an interesting conundrum. How will the developer handle seasons, specifically through wipes? Marathon is locking in with mandatory wipes, which will see players restarting each season and only keeping their cosmetic items. While this is understandable, I think this is a mistake. Fortunately, it is not too late for Bungie to reverse course on this decision.

The Problem With Mandatory Wipes

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Extraction shooters rely on a delicate balance between risk and reward. Players enter a match knowing they could lose everything, but that risk is what makes success feel so satisfying. In Marathon, this loop is already intense. Losing gear after a failed run can be frustrating, but it is part of the core design. I’ve often experienced great runs solely because of how close I came to losing everything. This tension is just the right level to hook both casual and competitive players.

Mandatory wipes take that tension to another level. Instead of losing items within a match, players face losing all long-term progress at the end of a season. That includes faction ranks, unlocks, and time spent building up their vault. For players who invest dozens of hours, this can feel like starting over without a clear sense of payoff. While cosmetic items are kept, it feels like a hollow victory when you look at how many hours you’ve put into the game.

The issue becomes more noticeable when considering how time-consuming the game can be. Matches require focus, coordination, and patience. Progress is earned slowly through contracts and successful extractions. Resetting that progress regularly may undermine the satisfaction that comes from building something over time. If Bungie commits to this, it needs a good way to keep players engaged each season. Without proper motivation, these mandatory wipes can kill all excitement for Marathon.

Mandatory Wipes Will Hurt Marathon

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Motivation is one of the most important factors in any live service game. Players often need a reason to log in, improve, and continue progressing. In Marathon, that motivation comes from upgrading factions, unlocking gear, and completing contracts. Progressing through these different tracks gives a sense of accomplishment, and I’ve loved learning more lore about the world this way.

Mandatory wipes disrupt this. Some players may feel that if their progress is reset regardless of how much effort they put in, it reduces the incentive to play. As much as I love Marathon, the thought of having to redo all my faction progress or possibly repeat contracts is daunting, and leaves me questioning whether Marathon is the game for me. This is especially true for those who cannot dedicate large amounts of time to the game. Casual players may feel like they are constantly falling behind.

The addition of high-level content like the raid-style Cyro Archive map makes this issue even more significant. Content that requires coordination and preparation should feel rewarding in the long term. If progress tied to that effort is temporary, it may discourage players from putting in the effort to play it. Reaching level 25 each season can be a tough task, and with it being a requirement to play end-game content, many players will constantly be locked out of it.

Optional Wipes Is The Better Path Forward

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There is still time for Bungie to adjust its approach. Wipes are not the problem Marathon faces, but the fact that players cannot opt out of them. Arc Raiders proved that optional wipes are the way to go. Allowing players to voluntarily give up their work for unique benefits gives an incentive to participate in this system while giving an option to those who do not want to restart. As someone who did the first wipe in Arc Raiders, I realized that system wasn’t for me.

Adopting a similar system in Marathon could solve many of the current concerns. Players who enjoy starting fresh could still do so, while others could continue building their progress over time. This approach respects different playstyles and keeps the game accessible to a wider audience. Bungie has shown in the past that it is willing to listen to feedback and evolve its games. Destiny 2 went through multiple major changes based on player response, improving systems that initially struggled. Marathon has the same potential, but it needs to address concerns like mandatory wipes early.

The core of Marathon is strong. The gameplay loop is engaging, the world is compelling, and the systems have incredible depth. But decisions around progression will determine whether players stick with it long term. By reconsidering mandatory wipes and offering more flexibility, Bungie can avoid a major mistake and ensure the game reaches its full potential. I know that I am way more likely to continue playing Marathon and pressure my friends into playing if I don’t have to worry about losing progress every couple of months.

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