Beyond Good and Evil 2 Footage Reveals a Much Younger Jade

E3 2018 has been an incredible ride so far and fans, like me, are absolutely thrilled over the latest footage from Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2. A sequel years and years in the making and one that fans have been begging for. Not only did the latest footage show a stunning story, but it also gave us a look at a much younger Jade – the protagonist from the original game!

For even more about the game, Ubisoft gave us a full timeline of the event surrounding the new narrative.

Since this game will be a prequel, it delves more into the history behind the dark world that Jade, the first title’s protagonist, was birthed into.

The timeline began on Earth in 2040 for what was known as the Golden Age of Science. This period of time kickstarted everything that we will learn about in the prequel and it all began with the creation of a highly stylized propulsion system.

Moving into the Earth Crisis in 2063 was really the catalyst that began the age of space piracy, thrusting society into an apex of change and ultimately … darkness. Which eventually led to the revolutionary creation of talking hybrids. The first talking hybrid first made its first successful debut in 2086. They were completely buildable, making any cross-species creation possible which promoted, according to Ubisoft’s Michel Ancel, a very cynical world-view about life. Despite the cynicism, these talking hybrids became paramount and a vital necessity to an evolving society.

In 2108, the Exodus to systems too place. Ships labeled 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 were shipped out from earth to explore the vast universe. The downside was that once the ship departed, it was not given access to communications with Earth. This made all discoveries known a virtual mystery, including the dangers found. The bright side of this venture is it led into the massive colonization that sprung up in 2225. That large Ganesha world we saw in the first reveal is a huge example of this, a way to keep beloved parts of Earth with these new colonies to reflect what was missed. The Ganesha colony reflected that of India and is one of many that players will be able to discover in-game.

In 2314 there was a massive ship massacre that happened in system 3. Before this, there had never been a massive act of aggression against a ship and the mysteries surrounding what actually happened continue to remain just that: a mystery.

2360 brought with it the Golden Age of Piracy, an age that players will become intimately familiar with. Since we will be playing pirates, this is the time that shaped us. The “space pirate” experience is the foundation of this prequel, and the destruction of corporations and splintering factions is vital to the lore surrounding this universe, the lore that eventually shaped Jade from the first game.