10 Video Games Releasing in May 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

The May 2025 video game releases cover all sorts of bases. There are soulslikes, a deck-builder on a train, a silly exploration-focused game in space, and a stop motion claymation horror game, just to name a few. There’s bound to be something for just about everyone, so here are 10 wildly different games in May 2025 worth looking out for.

Despelote

Video games can put players in the shoes of almost anyone, or, in Despelote’s case, cleats. Despelote is a unique and chill “soccer game about people,” according to its official listing. This needs saying since it is not a traditional FIFA-like game where players run around on a green field and kick a ball around. Instead, players kick a ball around Ecuador’s streets circa 2002, a setting and place that make it an autobiographical game from developer Julián Cordero. Its color-rich art style is quite eye-catching, and it has already been nominated for audio and narrative awards.

Release Date: May 1st via PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Revenge of the Savage Planet

And while some games let players kick balls around in Ecuador, some, like Revenge of the Savage Planet, drop users on hostile planets in deep space. This follow-up to 2020’s Journey to the Savage is similarly a comedic, exploration-focused experience where up to two players spelunk around five hostile planets while searching for new flora, fauna, and upgrades, but with a new third-person camera so players can see more of its slapstick player animations.

This goofy Metroid Prime-esque adventure has a meta layer to it since it’s about a big corporation screwing over its workers and leaving them to die. Its premise is a sci-fi interpretation of how developer Raccoon Logic was formed after Google bought and then dissolved the company (when it was known as Typhoon Studios).

Release Date: May 8th via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S (will launch on Game Pass)

The Midnight Walk

Films like Coraline and Mad God are beloved for their darker tone and stop-motion animation, but that style is not emulated much in video games. However, The Midnight Walk is one of those rare games that could be mistaken for something director Tim Burton would have worked on 20 years ago. Everything in The Midnight Walk is a 3D scan of a real clay model, which lends the game a unique and tangible look.

This horror-light title with some puzzle elements can also be played in and out of VR and even supports eye tracking on PSVR2. Closing your real-life eyes when playing on PSVR2 boosts the audio design and acts as a more immersive detective mode. Even with its obvious inspirations — it’s even made from a few developers who worked on fellow stop-motion game Lost in Random — The Midnight Walk appears as though it is walking its own path, something the medium could always use more of.

Release Date: May 8th via PlayStation 5 and PC (VR compatible on both platforms)

DOOM: The Dark Ages

DOOM: The Dark Ages is seemingly not just a simple iteration on DOOM Eternal. The Dark Ages is less about dashing through the air and performing trick shots between glory kills like DOOM Eternal and is instead more about having its players move strategically in more grounded scenarios.

The tankier Doom Slayer has a shield that aids in defensive play, melee weapons for close-quarters combat, and pilotable vehicles like a mech and a massive dragon that change up the pace. It’s quite bold to move a little away from the formula established in the prior two massively successful DOOM titles, but id Software has more than proved that it knows how to keep the franchise fresh through thoughtful iteration.

Release Date: May 15th via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S (will launch on Game Pass)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

While it doesn’t have a highly requested Marvel vs. Capcom 2-esque standout like the last Capcom fighting game collection, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is still full of more niche cult classics that many probably dabbled with in the arcades or on home consoles way back when. These games include Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Project Justice, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, and Capcom Fighting Evolution.

Many of these will be totally new for players whohave only played Street Fighter 2 and maybe a Darkstalkers game, but the cultural footprint Capcom left in the 1990s and early 2000s is unmatched and is well worth dissecting in this collection. It’s even got simplified control schemes and a host of new training options — as well as online play — for the hardcore and new players alike.

Release Date: May 16th via PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Monster Train 2

Monster Train was one of the most respected deck-building roguelikes outside of Slay the Spire, and now it has a sequel promising to build upon that foundation. It still has the tiered battlefield taking place that forces players to think strategically about their next card, but it’s also got a whole host of new enemies, cards, modes, and challenges. This includes the new Endless Mode that lets confident players ride the train for as long as they can. It seems to be an iterative sequel, but also one that can also polish what its predecessor did to a glossier mirror sheen.

Release Date: May 21st via PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire may have a generic name and look and is clearly inspired by Dark Souls and the recent God of War duology, but this action game has more promise than its outer shell implies. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam’s latest puts players in a fantasy world where their weapon is the star of the show. The intricate forging system — complete with its own mini-game — gives players many ways to customize their armament, and the way in which it drops upon death and can be named is the game’s way of bonding players to what they’ve built.

Combat is also more detailed than many of its peers in that each face button corresponds to a direction that the player can swing in, meaning it’s more important to look where an enemy is blocking before striking. There’s a lot going on here, and it remains to be seen if it will pan out, but MercurySteam is at least trying to push forward in some aspects.

Release Date: May 22nd via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

The first Onimusha port came out in 2019, and it seemed like Capcom didn’t care to re-release its sequels. However, it just took some time to get back on track, as Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny, a remaster of the second installment, is now almost here.

This action game is the same as the PS2 original in many respects — it is not a remake — but it now has two new difficulties (and easier setting and a one-hit kill hard mode), 16:9 support, higher resolution art in the existing gallery, HD assets, auto-saves, skippable cutscenes on the first run, and the ability to swap to different weapons without going into the menu. While later installments have yet to be ported, this will help players prepare for the upcoming 2026 entry.

Release Date: May 23rd via PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

to a T

Katamari Damacy director Keita Takahashi is known for his quirky games like Wattam and Noby Noby Boy, and to a T looks like it won’t break from that pattern. This title has players taking the form of a child who is stuck in a T-pose and must go around normal life with this unique condition. These activities include pouring and eating cereal, picking out clothes, and riding a unicycle. Describing it makes the game sound mundane, but Takahashi’s unique style makes the one to look out for, especially since it seems to have an endearing message about body positivity at its core.

Release Date: May 28th via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S (will launch on Game Pass)

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring was one of the biggest games of the past decade, so its multiplayer spin-off Elden Ring Nightreign is likely going to have a similar — albeit, likely smaller — impact in May. Nightreign takes many of the classic Elden Ring elements and transforms them to fit a multiplayer-focused roguelike setting. Attacks and movement are faster, traversal has been expanded and streamlined, and runs are only supposed to last around an hour, so players get to go through the whole Elden Ring cycle of upgrading and fighting baddies in record time. The roguelike structure and multiple unique classes ensure that sessions won’t have much overlap, and it’s poised to be quite the experience for masochists who have spent the last three years combing through every corner in Limgrave.

Release Date: May 30th via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S