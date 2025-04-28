5 Games To Play After The First Berserker: Khazan

The combat of The First Berserker: Khazan is pure ecstasy. There aren’t many games that have managed to hit the nail on the head quite like it. Some games are too easy, while others barely have any depth to them beyond spamming the attack button. The First Berserker, however, has managed to find that perfect balance between combos, overpowered weapons, and special abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After ending Khazan’s story, you’ll need something new to scratch that itch for epic fights. Thankfully, there are plenty of action games and Soulslikes that are on par, if not better. From Dante’s endless arsenal of devil weapons to Cal Kestis melting foes with his lightsaber, here’s a list of games you need to play after The First Berserker: Khazan.

Devil May Cry 5

Image: Capcom

It’s almost unimaginable that there is a combat system that tops The First Berserker’s. Despite being released many years prior, Devil May Cry 5 indisputably has the better system. Firstly, DMC5 has over 20 weapons, each with its own moveset and abilities. Secondly, you can switch between weapons at any time instantly, so the combo possibilities are nearly unlimited. In contrast, The First Berserker has three unique weapons, and they can’t be switched between freely.

In Devil May Cry 5, you can start a combo with Dante’s sword, switch to the Nunchucks, extend the combo, then switch to the missile launcher, and end things with a bang. It’s insane how much freedom the game gives you. There’s also the fact that all characters in Devil May Cry 5 have their own special “Devil Trigger” transformations. Like Khazan’s Phantom Form, the Devil Trigger forms have new movesets and animations.

However, Devil May Cry 5 has lots of forms available, and even those have far more movesets than Khazan’s Phantom Form. Of course, The First Berserker didn’t have the same budget as Devil May Cry 5. It’s still amazing as it is. Having said that, when you are talking about the best combat, you simply have to play Devil May Cry 5 after The First Berserker: Khazan.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image: Fromsoftware

The primary source of inspiration for The First Berserker: Khazan is FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In Sekiro, you only have a katana as a weapon. With that, you must block and parry enemy attacks, and in turn, that deals damage to their “Posture” meter. Once an enemy’s Posture meter gets full, they can be executed with a single hit.

The First Berserker’s combat is a little different in that there are no one-hit kills once you deplete the enemy’s posture. Instead, you need to chip away at the entirety of an enemy’s health bar. There’s an uncanny resemblance between The First Berserker and Sekiro, and anyone who has played them both can easily deduce that. However, Sekiro is a harder game in comparison. Its world is much larger, with a lot of storytelling as well. That said, Sekiro is simply a must-play if you enjoyed The First Berserker.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Image: EA

Lightsabers and greatswords can’t compare, right? If that’s what you happen to think, you’ll change your mind after playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Like The First Berserker, Fallen Order’s mission design is based on long linear levels. You unlock new lightsaber abilities and combos as the game progresses, and by the end of it, you’re a bona fide Jedi Master. There’s also full freedom in lightsaber customization to make you look cooler.

Fallen Order features countless epic one-on-one duel situations. Most of them you’ll blast through, but then there will come a skill check boss that requires you to up your game. Fallen Order has a fantastic difficulty curve in that way. Every swing with Cal’s lightsaber will remind you of how Khazan fought with his spear. With new breathtaking scenery in the background of every mission, Fallen Order becomes a jaw-dropping experience. Especially one that fans of The First Berserker: Khazan will cherish.

Black Myth: Wukong

Image: Game Science

Like The First Berserker, bosses are one of the biggest highlights in Black Myth: Wukong. Every twenty minutes, you are bound to run into a new boss. Not to worry, though, as most of them only serve the purpose of making you feel like an overpowered beast. Moments where you actually encounter difficult bosses, like the ones in The First Berserker, are stretched out far between each other.

In terms of world scale, there are fewer missions in Wukong, but the maps are huge in comparison. In combat, though, The First Berserker is superior. Wukong lacks combos, so the combat will feel a little dull. However, Wukong picks up that slack by having many unique special abilities like cloning and time-stop. Both games have different strong suits and are very different. But the challenge, stellar visuals, and invigorating boss fights are also present in both. So, you should try out Black Myth: Wukong right after The First Berserker: Khazan.

Dark Souls 3

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dark Souls 3 doesn’t have peak combat like The First Berserker: Khazan. Only blocking, dodging, and attacking, with just a little bit of parrying, are viable options. The combat feels much more bare bones when comparing the two. However, Dark Souls 3’s abundant enemy variety more than makes up for it. All zones have different enemies, and unlike The First Berserker’s, they aren’t reused as much.

Both games have nearly the same number of bosses. Dark Souls 3’s bosses are just as unique and far more challenging, given that the protagonist doesn’t have any special powers like Khazan. Dark Souls 3 plays in a similar linear fashion as well. But the areas are much bigger and give a larger overview of the world around. It makes for a gorgeous gothic aesthetic.

In the nooks and crannies of the zones lie secret pathways. These lead to new hidden areas with their own bosses and themes, so there is a lot of side content available too. Dark Souls 3 was once the apex of Soulslikes. While the genre has evolved so much, players who have finished The First Berserker: Khazan will still love Dark Souls 3 since it essentially inspired the former.