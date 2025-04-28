How to Save Whenever You Want in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll be spending a lot of time doing a variety of activities as you prep to take down the Paintress, such as slaying enemies or gaining Pictos. Given the game’s difficulty, depending on what you put it on, you may find yourself starting over if you die, losing your progress, which can be rather frustrating. Fortunately, even without a save button outside of the checkpoints, there is a way to force the game to autosave whenever and wherever you want. Even better, you don’t even need to go to extreme measures to do it.

If you’ve been playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 like many have been this past week, especially with Xbox Game Pass, you know that you can go long stretches between checkpoints and big boss battles. With that, the number of times you can save is quite rare, even more so since the game doesn’t let you save whenever you’d like, unlike many current games on the market. While the option to save anywhere could be added later on in a patch, none currently exist. This becomes troublesome when a boss may take you by surprise and, instead of starting back where you were, you may be in the area before it where other enemies are, backtracking you quite a bit. However, one person may have found the solution to that problem.

A user on Reddit by the name of ‘AMX13’ posted about the hack they were able to do on the official r/expedition33 subreddit. The trick is that, before any encounter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you want to switch out your weapon and leave the inventory menu. Doing so will make the game autosave, as you changed an element of the game that it remembers. As such, instead of going back to the last checkpoint, you’ll spawn where you autosaved, wherever that was for you.

So, essentially, you can save whenever you want if you switch your weapon instead of charging in and losing progress. While it isn’t a surefire solution to the saving function, it can definitely help if you need a good place to save before a boss. Granted, the way Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 handles its narrative does lend to you getting lost in the moment and forgetting. However, given how tough some of these battles are, you’ll likely be back to before the fight soon after.

Do you wish Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had a save anywhere feature? Did the weapon swap autosave work for you? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.