‘Beyond Good & Evil 2’ Gameplay Video Reveals Co-Op, Combat and More

While it’s still shrouded in mystery when it comes to story, Ubisoft‘s Beyond Good & Evil 2 is shaping up beautifully based on some new gameplay footage that was revealed today.

The game’s producer and creative director sat down to walk through the E3 2018 pre-alpha demo, which can be seen above. There’s a lot of ground covered here, but various components are discussed including how co-op will work as well as a look at the game’s combat and augments.

If you don’t want to sift through all tha video, you can watch the four minute wrap-up below, which gets right to what you want to see. Here’s the description:

The latest Beyond Good and Evil 2 Space Monkeys stream gave us a closer look at a whole bunch of new gameplay, featuring augments, ship-to-ship combat, combat skills, the scope of seamless co-op, how you can begin recruiting characters to your crew, and more. This recap gives a small taste, but for more, be sure to check out the full Space Monkeys livestream, with Senior Producer Guillaume Brunier and Associate Creative Director Emile Morel.

Here’s a breakdown of the game’s features, as listed by WCCFTech:

Augments: You play as a customizable space pirate captain, who carries a sword, gun, and jetpack as basic equipment. Your characters and weapons can also be enhanced with augments, which grant special abilities and let you experiment with different effects in combat, trapping your foes in a time-slowing bubble or freezing them in place with chained electricity.

Spyglass: In order to see what your enemies have equipped, you’ll need your Spyglass, which displays the stats, skills, and augments of other characters, as well as revealing more details about locations and points of interest — even from space!

Co-op: Beyond Good and Evil 2 is an online game, and while you can play solo, co-op buddies can jump in or out at any time. You won’t be tethered together, and if you want to wander off and explore while another player does their own thing, you’re free to do so.

Vehicles: You’ll have access to a wide variety of flying vehicles. Any vehicle you see can be commandeered and driven, and they can all tune into Radio Cheetah, a station by space pirates, for space pirates. You’ll also be able to fully customize your rides.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 doesn’t currently have a release date but a beta is expected to take place sometime next year. Hopefully by then, we’ll have a good idea of what platforms it’ll be releasing on.