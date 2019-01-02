‘Beyond Skyrim’ Goes to Morrowind In New ‘The New North’ Announcement Trailer

Tamriel is one of those places that you can’t help but to miss when you’ve been away too long. Whether Skyrim has captured your heart, or you’re remaining true to the older titles – there’s a lot to love about the fantastical world the Elder Scrolls franchise has brought us. That’s probably why there are so many mods out there recreating various parts of this franchise since its inception. One of the most impressive passion projects out there is the Beyond Skyrim mod and the team behind this endeavor has just revealed a new location with their ‘The New North’ trailer!

“Venture to the northern islands of Morrowind, featuring Bleakrock Isle and Sheogorad,” announced the team on their official Facebook page.” Experience new, fully-voiced quests, locations, dungeons, equipment, and more in this expansion mod for Skyrim.”

For those that have played Skyrim’s DLC, some of the areas in the above video will look familiar to the Solstheim region. From the stunning, yet daunting, beauty, to the new areas to uncover, this latest adventure for this talented team is the perfect journey for fans of The Elder Scrolls franchise.

According to the team, “Beyond Skyrim is many things – it has been described as a mod, a community, a framework, a family of projects, and a support group. All of these are arguably true. We provide a place where Skyrim modders can meet each other, work together and exchange the fruits of their experience. We are organised into several autonomous teams, but we all have one final goal in common – to create a series of mods which will fit together into one seamless experience for our end users, allowing them to travel through all of Tamriel.”

Their overall mission is to recreate all of Tamriel one piece at a time. That being said, they aren’t skimping quality for quantity, which is exactly why there isn’t a set release date for when this ambitious project will be 100% completed. They are even adding the city of Bruma and boasting over 24,000 lines of additional voice acting.

Beyond Skyrim is a project born of a pure love for a series that never quite lived up to its full potential, it’s been years in the making and still has quite the journey ahead. The video above is only a small part of their work, but you can learn even more directly from their website. You can also apply to join the team right here!

