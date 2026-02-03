New Battlefield 6 Update Released for February 3rd, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for Battlefield 6 has been released by Electronic Arts to kick off the month of February. Near the end of January, a sizable patch for BF6 went live and made countless tweaks to the popular multiplayer shooter. Now, only two weeks later, a new update has rolled out, and while it’s considerably smaller than the last patch, it still comes with some important changes.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Battlefield 6 update 1.1.3.6 largely looks to make bug fixes to various aspects of the game like the UI, audio, and specific maps. Other than these resolutions, Battlefield Studios has also made some refinements to sprinting that were causing problems for players intermittently. Redsec, the BF6 battle royale mode, has also received some pretty major fixes, one of which that wouldn’t allow for matches to end as they should have.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new Battlefield 6 update, you can find them attached below courtesy of EA.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where sprint-jump momentum could behave inconsistently and gra nt higher or lower momentum than intended.

Updated the Objective Ace and Winter Warning cosmetics to better align with Battlefield’s visual identity.

MAPS & MODES

Fixed an issue on Eastwood where destroying a building near the A flag could cause unintended green or purple visual effects across nearby structures.

Fixed an issue on Eastwood where destroying a building near the B flag could cause a complete lighting blackout across the map.

Fixed an issue on Eastwood where destroying the villa near the B flag could cause excessively bright lighting artifacts to appear.

UI & HUD:

Fixed an issue where downed squadmates were shown on the minimap for classes unable to revive them.

Updated legal text to reflect current policies and requirements.

AUDIO:

Fixed an issue where UAV Drone enemy detection audio could be heard by all teammates instead of only the operator.

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY:

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 5 where ownership validation could fail during system lifecycle events, causing connectivity issues.

Fixed an out-of-memory crash on Xbox Series S that could occur when loading Daily and Weekly Challenges.

REDSEC

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where Battle Royale Initiation matches did not end after eliminating the final AI opponent.

Fixed an issue where parachute deployment could remain linked to the jump leader after breaking off.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck mid-air during insertion after progressing through the pre-deploy sequence.

UI & HUD: