Battlefield 6 Gets Final Update for Season 2, Here Are the Changes

The final update for Season 2 of Battlefield 6 has today been released around the globe. One week from today, on May 12th, Season 3 of BF6 will be kicking off and will see the arrival of tons of new content in the game at once. While this seasonal shift will surely result in one of the largest patches yet for Battlefield 6 going live, that hasn’t prevented developer Battlefield Studios from releasing a new update today as well.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update 1.2.3.5 for Battlefield 6 is a much smaller one when compared to past patches. This is mainly a quality-of-life update for BF6 that looks to improve the game’s stability and camera work when transitioning from first to third-person viewpoints. Progression has also been updated for Operation Augur, while the game’s battle royale mode, Redsec, has also been refined in some key ways.

As mentioned, next week’s update for Season 3 of Battlefield 6 is going to be enormous and will center around new additions to the game. Not only will there be countless balance changes with the arrival of this patch, but new weapons, a new map, and new game modes will also be pushed out at this time. So if you’ve strayed away from playing BF6 in recent months, next week should be the perfect time to jump back in.

In the interim, to get a look at the full patch notes for this final Season 2 update for Battlefield 6, you can find them attached below.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Corrected an issue where desynchronised stance transitions between first-person and third-person cameras could contribute to some instances of players appearing to die behind cover.

Corrected an issue where the game could become unresponsive when resuming from a suspended state during active gameplay.

Various crash and stability fixes.

PROGRESSION:

Corrected an issue where using the third weapon slot as Assault could grant XP toward your Primary Weapon instead of the weapon in hand.

UI & HUD:

Corrected an issue where the “Game Started” UI could be missing when joining Operation Augur after the match had already begun.

Updated the End of Round screen in Operation to correctly include the Battle Pass tab.

Updated the in-game names for the NATO and PAX Dirt Bikes.

Updated the name shown for the Strix Raiders squad icon.

Updated the short name shown for the NATO Traverser Mark 2 in the vehicle customisation screen.

AI:

Improved bot logic to reduce unnecessary redeploying.

REDSEC

PLAYER:

Corrected an issue where pressing “A” and “D” while spectating would cycle between enemy players instead of “Q” and “E”.

UI & HUD: