Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets a Surprising New Update With Big Upgrades for One Platform

Larian Studios has today released an unexpected new update for Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite launching back in 2023, Larian has still continued to support the acclaimed RPG with a ton of new patches both big and small. And while substantial updates for BG3 that incorporate all-new features have come to an end in 2025, that hasn’t stopped a smaller patch that comes with some important changes from going live today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update is the 35th hotfix that the game has received. Because it’s a hotfix, this patch is a pretty small one and is aimed at rectifying only a handful of things. Game crashes and performance issues have mainly been rectified across all platforms, with certain versions of BG3 having problems that weren’t seen on other devices.

Far and away the biggest upgrade with this Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is for those who play on Steam Deck. This edition of BG3 has received some sizable improvements to loading times and visuals on the Valve PC handheld. So if you happen to play on Steam Deck or were considering doing so, the game should be better than ever before on this hardware.

To get a glimpse at everything that has changed with this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update today, you can view the full patch notes below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #35 Patch Notes

Fixes

Crashes and Performance

Fixed a freeze on PS5 that could occur when pressing L2.

Fixed a crash on Xbox on the host’s end when a client leaves a multiplayer session.

Fixed a crash on Xbox on the client’s end when suspending the game while loading into a multiplayer session.

Fixed a crash on Steam Deck Native Build and Mac that was sometimes caused when saving the game after crafting.

Fixed a potential crash on Mac on the host’s end during cross-play.

Fixed some potential crashes on Steam Deck during cross-play.

Steam Deck