Every New Baldur’s Gate 3 Subclass, Ranked

With Patch 8, Baldur’s Gate 3 will add 12 new subclasses for players to choose from. Along with the official subclass rules from Dungeons & Dragons, we now have three video showcases showing off what each new subclass will look like in Baldur’s Gate 3. Though we still don’t know exactly when Patch 8 will arrive for the masses, it’s getting closer by the day. That means it’s about time we all start deciding which of the brand-new subclasses we’ll build when it’s time to start our Patch 8 playthrough. It’s a big decision, so we’re breaking it down to help you decide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each subclass coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 has its origins in the official D&D 5e rules. That, plus the video series from Larian, can give us some insight into what to expect from these new character options long before they’re actually available in-game. Using each subclass’s abilities from the original rules, plus how cool they look in Larian’s animations, we’re ranking which ones we think you should choose first.

Swashbuckler Rogue

The Swashbuckler Rogue as showcased by Larian

Listen, who doesn’t want to be a pirate? Rule of cool leads the way with this one, which turns your Rogue class into the Dread Pirate Roberts. This subclass comes with new flourishes and feats to add a little pizazz to your standard Rogue trickery. New abilities include:

Blind enemies by tossing sand

Disarm targets by throwing your weapon at them

Fancy Footwork passive to prevent attacks of opportunity

For those who enjoy a good pirate adventure and playing characters who don’t strictly follow the Good alignment, your next Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough most certainly should start with the Swashbuckler subclass.

Death Domain Cleric

Larian’s build for the Death Domain Cleric in BG3

Maybe it’s because that tiefling build in the Larian subclass preview looks so cool, but I’ve never wanted to try out the Cleric class quite so much. The Death Domain Cleric puts a necromancy spin on your typical straight-laced healer Cleric, giving you new cantrips that deal necrotic damage. Highlights from this new subclass include:

Toll the Dead cantrip to damage enemies, with more damage each time they’re hit

Explode nearby corpses to damage enemies

Touch of Death spells deal massive necromantic damage

If you enjoy a necromancer build and/or a bit of blood and guts with those corpse explosions, the Death Domain Cleric build is the way to go.

Circle of Stars Druid

Circle of Stars druid in Larian’s preview video

Look, I know there are plenty of Druids already on offer with companions like Halsin and Jaheira. But personally, I love throwing one more into the mix, and the Circle of Stars class will add a new twist that sets your druid apart from the rest of the Grove. This cosmic Druid subclass gets special new Wild Shape forms and abilities that improve their attack and saving throw rolls. Here are the highlights for what’s new:

Archer Starry Form with astral arrows

Chalice Starry Form with healing powers

Dragon Starry Form with extra damage-dealing potential

This one’s a winner for the starry sky vibes alone, but it also offers something a little different for the Druid class while still giving you those fun, inner-circle dialogue options at the Grove.

Shadow Magic Sorcerer

Shadow Magic Sorcerer in Larian’s preview video

One of the last classes Larian showed off in the Baldur’s Gate 3 previews is the Shadow Magic Sorcerer. For those who love to dwell in the dark but don’t want to go the Death Domain Cleric route, this is the subclass for you. Here’s what you’ll get with this shadow-drenched subclass:

Superior Darkvision, the bane of all DMs

Shadow Walk between places that have dim lighting or darkness

Summon your very own Hound of Ill Omen to aid in battle

Evade death with the Strength of the Grave to withstand otherwise killing blows

If seeing the Hound of Ill Omen add to your party’s lineup of animal companions doesn’t sell this one for you, I’m not sure what else I can do for you here.

Drunken Master Monk

Larian’s answer to the Drunken Master Monk

I know many people who plan to hit up the Drunken Master Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3 first and honestly, who can blame them? The team at Larian clearly favor this class based on how much airtime it got during their preview video, with the potential in Patch 8’s new Photo Mode alone adding to the fun. But what do you actually get if you opt for the Drunken Master subclass?

Recover Ki points by drinking alcohol

Hit foes with Intoxicating Strike to render enemies Drunk while buffing your own AC

Use Sobering Realisation to deal psychic and physical damage against Drunk opponents

This is certainly an unusual direction to take your D&D character, but in Baldur’s Gate 3, it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun. If nothing else, you’ll gain the ability to witness drunken versions of various enemies, and who among us isn’t curious about that?

Bladesinging Wizard

Bladesinging is an art honed by the elves in BG3

One of the hardest parts of playing a spellcaster is that you tend to be doomed in melee situations. Not so with the Bladesinging Wizard subclass, which combines swordplay skills with their magical prowess. For those who want to wield a blade and sling some spells, this Wizard subclass will get the job done. Here are the highlights for the new Wizard subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3:

New spellcasting animations that bring your blade into the action

Bladesong ability gifts you with additional speed, agility, and focus

Bonuses on Constitution saving throws to help your Wizard withstand melee combat

Despite the “sing” in the name, you won’t take on any new Bard abilities. Instead, your blade will sing as it flies through the air with your newly graced speed. And those new spellcasting animations? Yeah, those are going to be fun to uncover.

Swarmkeeper Ranger

Larian’s build for the Swarmkeeper Ranger in BG3

While some might consider the Ranger class to be essentially Diet Druid, this class has plenty to offer, especially with the Swarmkeeper subclass. Summoning deadly swarms in battle, this subclass gives you a whole new way to take control of the battlefield and overwhelm your opponents. Here’s what those summoned swarms will get you:

Cloud of Jellyfish with lightning damage

Flurry of Moths swarm gives off psychic damage that might even Blind opponents

Legion of Bees swarm, AKA my worst nightmare, deals piercing damage while knocking your foes off balance

These swarms are so powerful that they can even teleport your Ranger to new areas. Travel by swarm of bees might be the only thing Baldur’s Gate 3 was missing, but soon enough, Patch 8 will let us have it.

Hexblade Warlock

Hexblade Warlock in BG3

The Hexblade Warlock acquires magical weapons through their pact with a Shadowfell entity. You’ll be able to curse your enemies and bend them to your will – even in death. For a mix of magic, necromancy, and unique magical weapons, this subclass will surely deliver. Here are the key highlights:

Bind Hexed Weapon curses enemies, increasing damage

Summon your downed foes back to the battlefield to deal necrotic damage

Summoned foes provide healing as they attack your enemies

This subclass is a nice blend of the Death Domain Cleric and Bladesinging Wizard, giving you necromancy and weapon proficiency as a spellcaster. If you can’t decide between those two subclasses for your next Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough, why not opt for a blend instead?

College of Glamour Bard

The College of Glamour Bard build in BG3

Bards get a bad rep with many Dungeons & Dragons fans, but they bring plenty to the table besides song and dance. The College of Glamour subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a blend of healing, charm, and persuasion for solid support and battlefield control. Here’s what you’ll get with this subclass:

Mantle of Inspiration adds 5 temporary hit points for allies

Enemies who attack while Mantle of Inspiration is cast will be Charmed

Once Charmed, Mantle of Majesty lets you command enemies to run away, come within striking range, drop their weapon, fall prone, or even freeze in place

The College of Glamour subclass is still certainly more of a support role, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come in handy. Charming foes can be a great way to gain control of a crowded battlefield, and those 5 temporary hit points are nothing to overlook, either.

Oath of the Crown Paladin

Larian’s build for the Oath of the Crown Paladin in BG3

The Oath of the Crown Paladin is all about the Lawful alignment, gaining power to aid allies and debuff enemies so long as they stick to their path. You’ll need to stay true to the law, but you will be rewarded with the following abilities:

Champion Challenge lets you force enemies to attack only the Paladin

Righteous Clarity grants an attack bonus to your allies

Absorb damage to your party and restore their health using the Divine Allegiance feat

This subclass also gets some new armor and lore with Patch 8, letting you learn a bit more about what it means to be a Paladin with a dedication to the Crown.

Arcane Archer Fighter

The Arcane Archer Fighter Subclass

Fighters can be a little basic for some more inventive Dungeons & Dragons fans, but they’re a solid standby for a reason. The Arcane Archer is perfect for your classic “stealth archer” fan, bringing in new shooting animations and ranged abilities. Here are the highlights for this subclass:

Curving shot lets you turn a miss into a hit by swerving to another target

Banish your enemies to the Feywild for a turn to thin the battlefield

Deal Psychic damage with your arrows, blinding your foes unless they pass a Wisdom saving throw

If you enjoy a good archer build, this subclass has plenty to offer. That said, it can feel a little basic compared to the other subclass offerings, so it’s earned a lower spot on our list of new Baldur’s Gate 3 subclass priorities.

Path of Giants Barbarian

The Path of Giants Barbarian subclass from Larian’s preview video

Like the Fighter, playing a Barbarian can get a bit repetitive as most combat rounds are just a straightforward melee attack. Even so, the Path of Giants subclass adds something new to the mix. The improved size and strength will come in handy, particularly for certain foes who are most easily defeated with a nice shove off a cliff. This new Barbarian subclass offers:

Giant’s Rage passive gives you more size and strength

Additional damage for Throw attacks

Increased carrying capacity means less agonizing over which loot to leave behind

For those who love towering above opponents or using enemies as thrown weapons, the Path of Giants Barbarian subclass will be a perfect fit.