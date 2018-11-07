‘Big Hero 6’ Cast Reprising Roles For ‘Kingdom Hearts III’

We already knew that Kingdom Hearts III would be getting a stellar cast of voice actors to reprise their roles of Disney favorites, including Zachary Levi as Flynn and Mandy Moore as Rapunzel from Tangled; Josh Gad as Olaf and Kristen Bell as Anna from Frozen; and Tate Donovan as Hercules and James Woods as Hades from Hercules. But now the game has added a pack of heroes straight out of Big Hero 6!

With today marking the fourth anniversary of the hit Disney superhero film, it was announced that several of its voice actors would be reprising their roles for the forthcoming role-playing adventure, as your characters fight their way through San Fransokyo.

Although there’s no sign of T.J. Miller or Damon Wayans Jr., most of the rest of the cast will be in the game. These include Ryan Potter as Hiro Yamada; Scott Adsit as Baymax; Genisis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon; and Jamie Chung as Go Go Tomago. For good measure, Khary Payton, who voices Wasabi in the Big Hero 6 television series, will be reprising that role in the game.

This continues to add to the impressive list of actors that will be in the game, including Haley Joel Osment, who will once again be voicing Sora. And, of course, we’ll hear some familiar voices with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, as per usual.

A trailer featuring the characters from Big Hero 6 made its premiere a couple of months ago, and can be seen above. In it, we get introduced to the group and how Sora teams up with them to take down various adversaries. Though the gameplay is a little on the brief side, it gives us an idea of how Sora gets involved with the group, working with Baymax during a flying sequence and teaming up with the characters on the ground (and on the sides of buildings).

More than likely, we’ll be seeing more of the game in action as we get closer to the game’s release. It’s unlikely we’ll see a trailer today, but with X018 happening this Saturday, there’s a slight chance Square Enix will have something prepped for the show. We’ll let you know what gets revealed as soon as we know.

For the time being, we’re pleased with Square Enix bringing on so much talent for the game. It’ll be fun to hear Adsit in Baymax mode again — even if he does end up calling Donald Duck a “feathery baby.” (Instead of a “hairy baby”?)

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.