BioShock Fans Celebrate 15th Anniversary of the Franchise
Today happens to mark the 15th anniversary of 2K's beloved BioShock video game series. On this date back in 2007, the original BioShock first launched on Xbox 360 and PC before later coming to PlayStation 3. Since that time, a sequel with 2010's BioShock 2 and a third game entitled BioShock Infinite have come about. And while fans are still waiting on the next entry in the franchise to arrive, many have decided to today celebrate the game that started it all.
Throughout the day, a number of BioShock fans have taken to Twitter to think back on the original game in the series. 2K itself has been leading the charge on Twitter and has been sharing fun facts and pieces of fan art related to the series. Tweets related to BioShock have been so prevalent today, in fact, that #BioShock15" has even been trending on Twitter throughout most of the day.
As mentioned, the one thing related to BioShock that most fans continue to wait for is news on the next game. While 2K has already confirmed that studio Cloud Chamber is developing BioShock 4, we have yet to see anything official from the title since its announcement years ago. In all likelihood, we could learn more in the coming weeks or months, though, so be sure to stay tuned.
How do you feel about BioShock turning 15 years old? And when do you think that the next game in the series will release? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on if you'd like to see how some fans are today celebrating BioShock on social media.
2K's Own Celebration
Would you kindly join us in celebrating BioShock's 15th anniversary
💙 #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/5I1dynhybS— 2K (@2K) August 21, 2022
Win a Big Daddy Statue!
Big Daddy needs a new home to protect ☣️
🎁 RT with #BioShock15 for a chance to win this rare, last of its kind BioShock Collector's Edition Statue
Good luck, my friends. Rules:https://t.co/CV2LNCGRLK pic.twitter.com/wbNXRznah1— 2K (@2K) August 21, 2022
That Launch Trailer Was Excellent
Today is the 15th anniversary of the original Bioshock.
One of the best, most influential video game stories of all time.
The launch trailer featuring the song 'Beyond the Sea' was also pretty great. 🎶#BioShock15 @bioshock @2K pic.twitter.com/2tkHDt4x7E— Okami Games (@Okami13_) August 21, 2022
BioShock Is Still One of the Greats
Happy 15th anniversary Bioshock! Still far and away one of the best video games i’ve ever played in my life. #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/m71ggzVP85— Nathie🔜Gamescom (@NathieVR) August 21, 2022
Little Sister Cosplay
"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."
Happy 15th Anniversary BioShock! 🥳
💙 #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/10Me5kNPax— Retro 🔜 #i69 (@_RetroKrystal) August 21, 2022
Some Excellent Big Daddy Art
@2K would you kindly, like this post#BioShock15 💙 pic.twitter.com/JtZgS1p9Bq— Neon Samurai Official (@MrNeonSamurai) August 21, 2022
BioShock Infinite Also Getting Love
Bioshock is one of my favorite video game franchises! 🙏💗And I've made some fanarts over these years in its honor~ (never finished some of them💦) #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/K1w0GKpB9Z— AMELION (@Amelion_) August 21, 2022
Let's Make New BioShock Memories!
15 Years ago when I was first introduced to Bioshock, I never thought I would've fallen in love with everything each game has to offer. Never would I had thought this series would change my life. Thank you Bioshock for so many memories. Let's create future ones now! #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/tCLtYZfICw— Erik (@TheBioshockHub) August 21, 2022
BioShock Gets Its Own Cake
It's time to celebrate with some cake 🎂 Happy 15th Anniversary @bioshock 🎉 #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/AlWiv2LSfM— Olda Robot (@oldarobot) August 21, 2022
We Need the Next BioShock Game ASAP
Can't believe the original Bioshock came out 15 years ago today. WHAT. A. GAME.
Easily one of the greatest series of video games ever made. The next one can't come any sooner 🤝🏼 #BioShock15 pic.twitter.com/t2BpMPXv6u— Jon (@MrDalekJD) August 21, 2022