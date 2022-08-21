BioShock Fans Celebrate 15th Anniversary of the Franchise

Today happens to mark the 15th anniversary of 2K's beloved BioShock video game series. On this date back in 2007, the original BioShock first launched on Xbox 360 and PC before later coming to PlayStation 3. Since that time, a sequel with 2010's BioShock 2 and a third game entitled BioShock Infinite have come about. And while fans are still waiting on the next entry in the franchise to arrive, many have decided to today celebrate the game that started it all.

Throughout the day, a number of BioShock fans have taken to Twitter to think back on the original game in the series. 2K itself has been leading the charge on Twitter and has been sharing fun facts and pieces of fan art related to the series. Tweets related to BioShock have been so prevalent today, in fact, that #BioShock15" has even been trending on Twitter throughout most of the day.

As mentioned, the one thing related to BioShock that most fans continue to wait for is news on the next game. While 2K has already confirmed that studio Cloud Chamber is developing BioShock 4, we have yet to see anything official from the title since its announcement years ago. In all likelihood, we could learn more in the coming weeks or months, though, so be sure to stay tuned.

