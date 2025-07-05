New Marvel’s Wolverine Intel Narrows in on Release Date (And It’s Not What Fans Hoped)

X-Men fans have been eagerly awaiting Marvel’s Wolverine for quite some time. The Insomniac title centered on Logan was first announced for PS5 back in 2021. Since then, the developers have shared very little in the way of official updates. However, leaks and rumors have surrounded the title for years, most recently hinting at a 2025 release. Insomniac has refused to address these rumors, saying they’ll “remain very stoic” like Logan himself until the time is right. Now, new intel suggests that time might not be for a while yet.

It’s not entirely unusual for Insomniac to be relatively hush hush about upcoming projects. However, fans have been concerned about Marvel’s Wolverine for a while due to the utter lack of new screenshots, trailers, or other info. The game has seen some significant changes in development, with the creative director being replaced after several years of work on the project. Despite these worries, the project is still underway as far as we know, and this year has seen its fair share of rumors that Insomniac will reveal something new about the game in 2025.

Alas, new info from a YouTuber claiming to have insider info on several Insomniac projects suggests that a 2025 shadow drop is unlikely for Marvel’s Wolverine. The intel comes from YouTuber TheMaggshow, who shared a new video purporting to unveil “exciting news coming from within the Insomniac camp.” And this info suggests that Marvel’s Wolverine will not be the next release from Insomniac, or even headed our way anytime soon.

Rumored Insider Info Points to a Long Wait for Marvel’s Wolverine

According to this info Magg supposedly got from an Insomniac Insider, the new Venom game will arrive ahead of Marvel’s Wolverine. Given how long it’s been since the Wolverine game was announced, this comes as unwelcome news for X-Men fans eager to see the title come to fruition. But the rumored release date info gets even worse.

Not only does this new report suggest we won’t see Marvel’s Wolverine in 2025, he claims it won’t be here in 2026, either. The Magg says that the Wolverine title won’t arrive until 2027, a full six years from when it was first announced. If true, this would be quite an unusual wait from the Insomniac team, who doesn’t typically announce projects quite that far ahead of their release. For fans who are worried about what might be going on behind the scenes with the game, this news certainly doesn’t help matters.

Wolverine fans will have to make do with marvel rivals a while longer, it seems

It’s important to note that none of this info has been officially confirmed by Insomniac. On top of that, The Magg doesn’t yet have a proven track record for leaking big news, and gamers are mixed on whether this info is reliable. Like any leak, it should be taken with a grain of salt until we hear something more official.

That said, as 2025 is now just about halfway over, those prior rumors that we’d be playing as Logan this year do look more dubious. Hopefully, Insomniac will be ready to give gamers an actual update about Marvel’s Wolverine soon.