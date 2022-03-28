BioShock Infinite Receives Numerous Mysterious Updates on Steam

2K Games has strangely been pushing out a number of new updates for BioShock Infinite, the 2013 first-person shooter from Irrational Games, on PC recently. Although 2K has already announced that it is working on a fourth mainline BioShock series, these behind-the-scenes updates could hint that the publisher has something else planned with some previous installment in the franchise. Then again, given how many updates there have been in recent months, this might not mean anything whatsoever.

Tracked by SteamDB, BioShock fans took notice recently that a number of small patches have been pushed out to the Steam version of BioShock Infinite for a long period of time. For multiple months in a row at this point, small changes and updates to Infinite have been made to some degree. Although these updates aren’t ones that are drastically changing the version of the game that players can experience on PC right now, it’s clear that those within 2K are testing out certain things with the game in some capacity.

One common theory from fans regarding the nature of these updates for BioShock Infinite has involved the Steam Deck. When Valve’s handheld PC platform first launched a couple of weeks back, Infinite wasn’t a game that was part of the platform’s “Verified” lineup. As such, some fans think that those within 2K Games could currently be pushing out small updates for BioShock Infinite that will eventually make it compatible with Steam Deck. While it remains to be seen if this will actually come to fruition, it would make sense for a number of reasons.

Another theory has involved the release of a “next-gen” upgrade for BioShock Infinite in the future. However, this seems less likely than the Steam Deck conjecture, largely because it would be a bit weird for 2K to release a next-gen patch for a game that has already been remastered once.

Regardless of what the truth is with this situation, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop if anything actually ends up being announced by 2K.

