BioShock Movie Writer Offers Update on Netflix Film

The BioShock movie has gotten an update from the writer of the upcoming film. Video game adaptations are more or less becoming the hot new trend in Hollywood, almost to the point of rivaling the superhero genre. That is a stark contrast to where we were at even 5 – 10 years ago when the video game adaptation genre was filled with box office bombs and critical failures as studios failed to capture what fans liked about these games or outright betrayed them by doing something totally different. More and more projects are incorporating the developers onto these projects, such as The Last of Us, which results in a more tasteful retelling of iconic video games. One of the next big adaptations is one that Hollywood actually tried to do once upon a time ago.

A BioShock movie was once on the horizon with director Gore Verbisnki set to helm it. It actually got pretty close to production with casting already happening, a script having been finished, storyboards being completed, and more. Unfortunately, it was scrapped as it was deemed to be a big risk as it was an R-rated movie based on a video game with a sizable budget. However, Netflix is going to give it a go with I Am Legend and Catching Fire director Francis Lawrence at the helm. Writer Michael Green is penning the script and he gave an update on the status of the film during a recent interview with Collider.

"Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they're excited about it now, post-strike," Green told Collider. "Yes, I got called, the, 'How's it coming along?' the minute the strike was over, 'You about ready…?' Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We're all optimistic. We all love it. It's a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon."

Currently, Lawrence is finishing up work on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. It's possible if the movie is a success they'll want to bring him back for more sequels, but that is to be determined. Either way, it sounds like the BioShock movie is a priority for Green and seemingly Lawrence as well. Hopefully that means it can release in the next couple of years and it won't enter development hell.