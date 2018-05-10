BioShock Remastered: Studio Suffers Layoffs After Mystery Project Cancellation

Blind Squirrel Games, the studio behind the HD remasters of both Borderlands and BioShock has confirmed that they were hit with layoffs, sending off the tenth of their team.

The original report comes from Gamasutra with an official statement from the studio themselves stating, “Unfortunately, due to the unexpected cancellation of an unannounced project, Blind Squirrel Games laid off 13 staff members today – less than 10% of our workforce.”

Though this mysterious title was cancelled, it doesn’t mean that the studio has nothing in the works. In their statement, the spokesman added “The studio continues to work on multiple projects. Our hearts go out to those who were laid off, and while we are working with our partners to find them new homes, we are grateful for any additional help others in the industry may provide.”

The site reached out once one former employee took to Twitter in search of new employment. They specifically asked for the site’s help with any opportunities, “Anyone need a Social/Community/Influencer Manager? Unfortunately, I am no longer at Blind Squirrel Games as there were massive layoffs today due to money. Some great folks are in need of work so use #BlindSquirrelJobs if you can help.”

THREAD: Anyone need a Social/Community/Influencer Manager? Unfortunately, I am no longer at Blind Squirrel Games as there were massive layoffs today due to money. Some great folks are in need of work so use #BlindSquirrelJobs if you can help @gamasutra — Josh Mikkelsen (@ZombieJester) May 9, 2018

He also addded that he was the only PR person for the team, which does put the studio in an interesting predicament:

On a personal note. I was the first and only communications/PR/Social person that studio ever had (none there now). I did my best to build them from zero visibility to at least known. I will always be proud of that and wish the several dev teams the very best. — Josh Mikkelsen (@ZombieJester) May 9, 2018

It’s never easy to be faced with this kind of uncertainty, especially when working in a field one loves so much. What does provide a little salt in the wound, however, is that Blind Squirrel is actively hiring for several lead positions to work on a different project. We wish those affected all of the luck in their search and hope that they are able to find even bigger and better projects in the future!