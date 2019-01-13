New ‘Anthem’ Gameplay Footage Focuses More On Free-Roaming With Freeplay Expeditions

We’ve gotten a ton of inside looks regarding BioWare’s Anthem over the last several months with the dev team getting really trigger happy when livestreaming the game. We’ve learned about customization, seen live gameplay, and now we’ve got an even closer look at how the open-world adventure’s free-roaming works and what that means for interested players.

The most recent gameplay footage comes courtesy of IGN and shows off how the Freeplay Expeditions work. This feature is perfect for those that can’t wait to dive right into the open-world and have the freedom to explore how they want to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Freeplay Expeditions allow players to take on the most simplistic missions that are randomized and tasks them with various battles and objectives. This also allows for invested players to earn new gear while also collecting the various lore littered about the in-game world.

Back when I got my hands on the game in June, the way the game felt gave me this feeling of being like Iron Man – that’s how fluid the air travel is. It was way more rewarding than I thought it would be, and the world itself was nothing short of breathtaking.

For those just itching to play, the first chance is the VIP demo which will only be available to those that pre-ordered the title. In addition to being able to play the game early, those that pre-ordered will also have an exclusive in-game item waiting for them to show off that they were among the first to get their hands on the online game. For VIP access, those dates are January 25 – 27.

Following the VIP demo, a separate one will become available for all. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly who BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works.

As for the game itself, Anthem drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on February 22nd. Thoughts on the latest reveal? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!