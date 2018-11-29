BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Teases New Trailer For This Year’s Game Awards

We’ve gotten a ton of inside looks regarding BioWare’s Anthem over the last several months with the dev team getting really trigger happy when livestreaming the game. We’ve learned about customization, seen live gameplay, and now we’re going to get an even closer look with a brand new trailer at the Game Awards 2018!

The game’s official Twitter account shared a small teaser trailer to tease a much bigger look. If the teaser is anything to go by, the newest video to drop next month will dive even deeper into the Javelins – the suits players will don when taking to the vast open-world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in learning even more about the game ahead of the next trailer? You can check out our Anthem community hub right here for all of our previous coverage regarding the latest venture for BioWare. You can even learn more about the four classes that you will be able to choose from with our previous coverage here!

For more about the game itself, Anthem officially makes its debut on February 22, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. You can learn even more with the game’s official description below:

“Join with up to three other players and assemble high-tech, hand-crafted, uniquely powerful exosuits. Explore vast ruins, battle deadly enemies, and claim otherworldly artifacts. With every mission, you and your Javelin exosuit grow in power. Fight the dangers of an ever-changing world. Rise united to defeat evil. Triumph as one.”

Want to figure out which Javelin you’re going to want to use with your time in the game? You can also check out our full breakdown of each suit and what they have to offer right here in order to see which one “suits” your gameplay style the best.

Thoughts on BioWare’s Anthem so far? Join me in the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.