Monster Hunter Wilds Is Finally Fixed (For Real This Time)

Ever since its 2025 release, Monster Hunter Wilds has been the subject of many criticisms, from its lack of difficulty to the many performance problems the game has on PC. Steam players have long struggled to run Capcom’s latest monster slaying title, especially if they don’t have the best hardware possible in their system. However, a recent update has changed everything, finally giving players a solution to this obstacle to their Monster Hunter experience.

It’s no secret that the PC performance of Monster Hunter Wilds has been agonizing for some players. Frequent frame drops during big hunts and loading large, open areas in the game’s interconnected world maps often strained even the best setups. Complex textures and shaders only complicated the issue, making some hunters have to play on lower settings just to ensure they could still pursue different goals with minimal interruptions.

PC Players Can Finally Rejoice As Monster Hunter Wilds Fixes Its Performance Issues

Patch 1.040.03.01 for Monster Hunter Wilds included a number of CPU/GPU adjustments, significantly improving PC performance in a way that no prior update has managed to do until now. Released on January 28, 2026, this change comes after several small tweaks to shaders and other internal systems for the game seen in free Title Updates over the last year. Unlike those, however, it seems that this one actually addresses frame drops that impact performance the most.

This patch arrived after a Reddit user named de_Tylmarande posted a possible reason why the game’s performance struggled, mainly through the game’s DLC and system load in some areas. Apparently, Monster Hunter Wilds constantly checks to see if your game has certain additional content whenever you go to new areas or hubs, reloading everything from scratch each time. This constant checking caused frames to drop drastically, turning a 60 FPS piece of gameplay into 20 or 25 FPS in some cases. This bug in the game’s coding dragged out pretty much everything else you could do, leading to stutters and even crashes in severe situations.

This performance glitch gets even worse when you consider the number of hidden DLC embedded into the code of the game for unreleased features. Future Title Update monsters, regional-specific items, and other unavailable purchases could all be building up the pile of things Monster Hunter Wilds checks over and over whenever you load into regions you’ve already visited a thousand times.

The patch Capcom put out about two weeks after the Reddit post was made directly addressed this bug, hopefully fixing it for good. With four different Title Updates, the DLC content for Monster Hunter Wilds was making this problem worse and worse over time, so the update put a stop to the problem before it could spiral further. Now, when you load the game’s biggest areas, monsters, hubs, or other content, the frames tend not to drop, improving the overall performance in a noticeable way.

Lack Of Shading Or Stuttering Problems Allows You To Play On Higher Graphics Settings

The positive reactions to this patch reflect how impactful it is to players who load Monster Hunter Wilds on lower-end PC systems. Even 2000 series GPUs can now run this game on High graphics settings, allowing the game’s gorgeous environments, monsters, and characters shine like never before. Without being locked to 30 FPS on consoles, PC players can now get the most out of their experience without having to worry about visual fidelity ruining their grind.

From what I’ve noticed, this patch has also given players more chances to get into the game much faster. Without the constant re-checking for DLC, areas now load faster, as do quests and reaching the title menu from start-up. Compiling shaders takes half the time it used to, giving players responsive gameplay that lets them complete a number of actions quickly. By removing the strain on graphics cards, a wider variety of in-game functions now run smoothly for a greater audience of players.

Although this update may not fix 100% of the performance issues in Monster Hunter Wilds‘ vast array of features, it marks a very important step in the right direction. Capcom’s coordination with players who discovered the DLC issue was quick, but the patch was likely helped by their efforts to improve performance in previous updates throughout the last several months. Hopefully, even more bugs can be found, and the game can reach even greater heights as 2026 continues.

Streaming and using heightened textures still remains as something only players with top-of-the-line hardware will get away with for now. That being said, as Monster Hunter Wilds grows tougher with Gogmazios and 9-Star Tempered Monsters and gains better performance through this patch, it is easily becoming one of Capcom’s most well-maintained games.

