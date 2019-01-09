Official ‘Anthem’ Merchandise Revealed From Numskull

Not too much longer until BioWare fans can try out their latest IP for themselves with the demo coming at the end of the month, and Anthem’s full release in February. While we’ve had some incredible looks into the social and narrative aspects of the game over the past several weeks, the team over at Numskull / Geekstore is kicking off the celebration early with some brand new merch!

Whether you’re addicted to a hot cup of covfefe like I am, or wanting to rep that Anthem hype with pride atop your head, the new line is off to a strong start with apparel, a coffee mug, and a commemorative keychain. More is is sure to come, but for now, check out what the team has available right now:

A new curved bill snapback:

“We love snapbacks here at Numskull, almost as much as we love BioWare’s latest video game, Anthem! We combined our two loves to create this official Anthem curved bill snapback – a high quality, comfortable, fashionable headwear piece that’s perfect for any occasion and lets those around you know that you’re a fellow Anthem player!”

A steel mug:

“Need a pick-me-up to help you blast off into the new day? Fill this high quality stainless steel mug – proudly displaying the iconic Anthem logos – with your favourite warm beverage and you’ll feel as superhuman as a Freelancer wearing a brand new Javelin suit!”

A commemorative keychain:

“Get ready to enter a whole new world, with our official Anthem metal keychain! Made of high quality metal and proudly displaying the Anthem logo and faction symbols, this is a terrific collectible for any fan of the brand new open-world sci-fi epic game. Attach this to your keys or simply add to your collection!”

And a new Anthem white tee:

“If you truly love a video game, you’ve got to let people know – which is why we produced this official Anthem t-shirt! Made of 100% cotton material and featuring Anthem logos with a premium rubber print, there’s no better way to let everyone around you know that you’re playing BioWare’s latest sci-fi hit!”

You can scoop yourself up one of the latest in the Anthem line right here! As for the game itself, BioWare’s new IP arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC players on February 22nd!

