BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Does Offer Colorblind Options

In the past five years — give or take — developers have been making more and more decisions when creating incredible games that make them more accessible to a wider audience. Easily seen proof of this is the presence of colorblind options in more and more games and BioWare’s Anthem is no exception.

Though I don’t personally have colourblind issues, I know a lot of fellow gamers that do and this tweak to how the game plays is going to be huge for people that have trouble distinguishing map areas and player allocation.

It’s really easy to turn on as well. The second the main menu starts up when the game fully loads, there’s an option on the main screen that easily lets a player toggle colorblind options on for a more tailored online experience.

I recently sat down with BioWare’s Mike Gamble to talk about Anthem and the topic veered over to accessibility options. Though it led more into the direction of seizures and developmental design, he did touch on how colorblind accessibility has become way more common in recent years because of player feedback:

“We don’t have any features that really prevent [seizures], that’s a good point though, we didn’t really think about that,” Gamble mentioned when I shared a story about having a seizure due to the hacking feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Team Death Match. He then asked what about games have triggered that reaction in me personally to which we talked about the flashing and the color schemes that are common triggers. “That’s a relatively new thing that we would have to look into. There’s always more and more we could do and people like yourself bring up and that helps.”

It’s nice to see so many developers paying attention to these small mechanical tweaks that can be made to make games more accessible. Though there is still more work to be done, the inclusion of options like this means the world to a large portion of the gaming community.

As for the game itself, Anthem releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd. To play early, you can check out our previous coverage here to find out how and how to invite your friends.