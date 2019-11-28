Black Friday 2019: Dungeons & Dragons Books are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are officially on. If you’re a Dungeons & Dragon fan, the best deal going is Amazon’s buy 2, get 1 free deal on a collection of hundreds books that includes numerous Dungeons & Dragons titles. Among those titles you’ll find the D&D Core Rulebooks Gift Set, two of the three standalone core rulebooks, recently released adventures, children’s books, and more.

You can shop the entire book sale right here. You can highlight the Dungeons & Dragons titles by using the sale search bar, or simply check out our list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the Amazon sale includes a lot more than just Dungeons & Dragons titles. There are plenty of other interesting additions – most notably all of the current Harry Potter Illustrated Edition releases. So head on over to the main sale page to shop it all. Amazon is also offering a $5 credit on all $20 eBook purchases by activating the discount here before December 4th..

On a related note, the new Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set has dropped back down to its all-time low price of $17.99 (40% off). Grab a copy here on Amazon while the sale lasts.

If you’re unfamiliar, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.