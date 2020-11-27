Black Friday: PS5 and Xbox Series X Creating Long Lines and Online Queues
Those who’ve been trying to get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X since the consoles and their PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S counterparts launched know all too well by now the struggle involved in what’d normally be an easy process. Long lines, virtual queues for potential buyers to wait in, and site issues have become commonplace lately, but we’ve seen a new side of these problems this week now that it’s Black Friday. People are scrambling to get the consoles where possible with the shopping holiday officially underway, but many are experiencing more of the same.
The virtual queues on retailers’ sites have persisted into Black Friday which means people are again spending long waits in online lines to simply get a shot at even being on the site when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are in stock. Actually getting the console is a whole other ordeal since many people have reported regardless of where they’re shopping that site problems like pages not loading, items being removed from carts, and other obstacles have prevented them from getting consoles. Anecdotally, those reports hold up, and they’re much more commonplace now that it’s Black Friday and more people are out there trying to find their consoles.
Black Friday also added a new element to the struggle: Physical sales. While most retailers have opted to only do online sales with no in-store transactions happening, GameStop announced recently that it’d have some PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X units in stock at retail locations. The supplies would be severely limited with only a handful of consoles in stock at any given location, but that didn’t stop people from camping out in hopes of getting one.
These sorts of campouts will be over by now since Black Friday is already well underway, but the lines and online queues will continue. If you’re one of the many who’s been trying to get a console this week and especially today, check out some of the best reactions to the hunt for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X below to know you’re not alone.
Realizing It's Too Late to Camp Out
Me seeing people already camping for the ps5 at GameStop pic.twitter.com/WKFqIgXuoh— Ximon (@ximonallen) November 26, 2020
The Best Setup
I just want somebody to love me like these guys love the #Ps5.
They skipped Thanksgiving meal to camp outside of @GameStop for 24hrs in Norfolk.
They brought mattresses and bedding. Been here since 6am. Dedication. pic.twitter.com/lEkf2DuvAy— Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 27, 2020
Something Everyone Can Relate to
I’ve never had such a hard time giving someone $500 in my life. @meijer #ps5 #meijer— Stealth Mage (@MageStealth) November 27, 2020
Early Campers
I came to GameStop just bc I was curious if anyone was in line for the ps5 Black Friday launch... first guy has been here since Wednesday 3pm 😭#PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/evvVrgcrL0— 𝔞𝔩𝔪𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 (@almendraoffair) November 27, 2020
Not Likely
The uninitiated: "Ooh, tomorrow is Black Friday! Think you'll get a PS5?"
Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/Mji9zMFUA5— Aaron Christensen (@atownmania) November 27, 2020
We Know the Feeling
Me waiting for Meijer to drop the PS5 just to inevitably miss out, again. pic.twitter.com/AzS7iee60H— Michael Page (@Mikey_Pagee) November 27, 2020
Not the Time
How do I tell @meijer .com that I just want to look at rugs and don’t want to wait in line for a PS5?? pic.twitter.com/P0OTi9u14x— Abbi Bender (@Abbi_B98) November 27, 2020
When You Get the Last One
When you get the last PS5 during the Black Friday sales: pic.twitter.com/lJymPnSGwp— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 27, 2020
There's a Chance
So you're telling me there's a chance @meijer ! #PS5 pic.twitter.com/gEjdb5jReI— Grim Reaper (@FunkoPops25) November 27, 2020
Camping for Hours
Coming up on 12 hrs to go at gamestop! Have reverted to under my blankets its super cold. 1st in line still and Hoping to get the Ps5. Never doing a camp out again. Im exhausted @ItsShake4ndbake @Bio2k_ @DBGyt_ pic.twitter.com/7u7eOKa5xJ— Codey Miller (@codeymillerr) November 26, 2020