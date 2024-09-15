Black Myth: Wukong Players Agree Even The Worst Part of the Game Is Still Great

In a recent article, we highlighted that Black Myth: Wukong is one of the best games of 2024, in a race with Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and a couple of other games for Game of the Year. It is not a perfect game though. To this end, there is one part of the PS5 and PC game many agree is the worst part of the game, yet also a great part of the game.

Taking to the Black Myth: Wukong Reddit page, one player made a very simple post that turned out to be a very popular post. In this post, they declared that the worst area of the game is the Pagoda Prison. Normally, when you make such a major and definitive claim, such as what the worst part of a game is, there is endless debate. And there was certainly some pushback, but the majority of the game's Reddit page seems to agree judging by the number of votes up the post has received and the many comments of agreement.

However, some point out the area is so bad, by design, that it is good. More specifically, one fan noted they hated it so much that they were desperate to get out of there the whole time. And considering the area is a prison, meant to elicit dread and hopelessness, for some this means the worst part of the game is an effective part of the game. The bat that makes you fall off the ridge over and over again though everyone agrees is the worst thing of all time.

"The game wanted us to feel disoriented, lost, confused, angry during this part of the game. And it succeeded greatly. Extremely memorable section of the game," reads one of the comments.

Of course, it is all subjective. Some will simply hate this part of the game. Others will hate it so much they love it. And some will just love it. Whatever the case, it is a part of the game that has clearly left an imprint on players.

Black Myth: Wukong is available via PC and PS5.