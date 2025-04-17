Black Myth: Wukong Gets First New Update in Months on PS5 and PC

A new update for Black Myth: Wukong has today gone live across PS5 and PC platforms. Despite still being hugely popular, support for Wukong has started to wane in recent months. Outside of a sizable new update that was released in February, developer Game Science hasn’t brought any additional content to Black Myth: Wukong this year. Fortunately, for those looking for any signs of life from Wukong, a new patch has now rolled out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, this new Black Myth: Wukong update today isn’t a very extensive one. The patch mainly looks to implement Thai language support while also integrating NVIDIA DLSS 4.0 and ​Intel XeSS 2.0 for those on PC. Other than this, Game Science hasn’t done anything else new to Black Myth: Wukong outside of fixing a bug associated with Varied Combos.

Moving forward, it’s not known what the future might hold for Black Myth: Wukong. Despite being so successful, DLC hasn’t been announced for the game, and it seems unlikely that it will be. Those on Xbox platforms continue to hope that Wukong will come their way eventually, but this has yet to be confirmed as well.

Regardless of what might happen in the months ahead, if you want to look at the full patch notes for this new Black Myth: Wukong update, you can check them out below.

Added language support for Thai.

Integrated NVIDIA DLSS 4.0, which delivers sharper Super-Resolution Sampling effect on supported hardware, with Multi-Frame Generation now available in Settings. (PC)

Integrated ​Intel XeSS 2.0, with XeSS Frame Generation now available in Settings on supported hardware. (PC)

Bug Fixes