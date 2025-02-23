New Black Myth: Wukong Update Brings Big Improvements

A new update for Black Myth: Wukong has recently gone live and has brought with it some big upgrades for PS5 and PC. Since launching this past year, Black Myth: Wukong has continued to be massive. This has been primarily thanks to the positive word of mouth surrounding the action title in addition to its many nominations for Game of the Year to close out 2024. As a result of this ongoing popularity, developer Game Science has pushed out a new patch for Black Myth: Wukong that should make the game even better than before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Available to download now for PS5 and PC, this new Black Myth: Wukong update has brought about numerous fixes to lingering problems in the game. Some of these resolutions have been tied to specific bosses, while others were errors only found in certain levels. Game Science has also improved the performance of Wukong across PS5 and PC, with those on PS5 Pro specifically getting a pretty big upgrade. Other than this, Game Science has also acknowledged one other problem with Wukong that it’s currently aware of, which means that another patch should be coming soon.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Black Myth: Wukong update, you can find the full patch notes down below.

Bug Fixes

Bosses

Fixed an issue where “Yellowbrow” in “Relic Holders” of “Gauntlet of Legends” would become invisible permanently under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where “Erlang, the Sacred Divinity” in “Brothers of Mei” of “Gauntlet of Legends” experienced abnormal block gauge recovery under certain conditions.

Levels

Fixed an issue where the gate failed to open upon interaction after re-entering “Outside the Forest” area of “Flaming Mountains” under certain conditions.

Protagonist

Fixed an issue where the skills of the protagonist did not connect properly.

Adjusted the triggering conditions of Soak “Frost-Enduring Chrysanth”.

Interaction

Fixed an issue where the surrounding area of The Emerald Hall in Journeyer’s Chart could not be unlocked properly.

Fixed an issue where player’s current location was not displayed correctly in the Journeyer’s Chart of Mount Huaguo.

Fixed an issue in “Challenge” where players were unable to modify quick items and remove red dot notifications.

Corrected the incorrect seal icon for “Vanquished” in “Gauntlet of Legends”.

Fixed an issue where the custom key binding for the L key was not functioning correctly. (PC)

Performance

Optimized the graphics under Quality Mode. (PS5)

Fixed an issue where distortion effects became blurry due to Super Resolution. (PS5)

Fixed an issue where the snow terrain could not perform correctly in the New West.

Introduced a new experimental Super Resolution Sampling method: NXSR, now available in Graphics settings. (PC)

Localization and Other

Fixed an issue in “Challenge” where certain English voiceovers did not play correctly.

Fixed an issue in “Challenge” where certain texts could not be fully displayed for certain languages.

Corrected translation errors and fixed issues with spelling, capitalization, and terminology consistency in several languages.

Fixed an issue where the number of the purchased Curios, “Back Scratcher” and “Goldflora Hairpin”, was incorrect after bulk purchasing. (The Destined Ones who experienced such issue before updating can find the corresponding items in your Inventory after the update.)

Fixed the incorrect performance of trees in the prologue in PlayGo. (PS5)

Fixed the issue which caused errors when entering the game under certain conditions.

Known Issue