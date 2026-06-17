Black Myth: Wukong Is Now Officially One of the Most Successful Action Games Ever

Black Myth: Wukong has now officially become one of the most successful action games in history. Upon its launch back in 2024, Wukong quickly became a dominant force on PS5 and PC. This same success would later be seen on Xbox, where it launched one year later in August 2025. Now, with the second anniversary of Black Myth: Wukong quickly approaching, new data has verified that the game has become one of the most commercially successful ever for its genre.

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According to Chinese Youth, Black Myth: Wukong has now sold 30 million copies in total since its release. While the game was hugely successful in China when it was released, given that this is where its developer, Game Science, resides, this report states that over half of the sales for Wukong transpired outside of China. As such, it’s clear that Wukong was a smash hit around the globe, even if the majority of its sales did stem from Game Science’s home region.

To put into context just how impressive this milestone is for Black Myth: Wukong, there are only a handful of action titles in history that have ever reached the 30 million units sold threshold. Elden Ring is the most recent game outside of Wukong to also reach this mark, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and various Call of Duty titles also surpassing the level. Based on known data, this also makes Black Myth: Wukong one of the 40 best-selling video games ever.

Because of this critical and commercial success, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Game Science is already working on a follow-up. Last year, the studio announced that it was early into development on Black Myth: Zhong Kui, which is the next entry in the franchise. Details on this sequel are still sparse, but it is known that the game will center around the titular Zhong Kui, who is a mythical figure from Chinese legends.

Despite confirming work on a sequel, it sounds as though Black Myth: Zhong Kui is still very far off from its release. Upon announcing the project in 2025, Game Science stressed that it was still early in its development. That being said, the commercial success of Wukong should allow Game Science to staff up quite heavily, which could make the development of Zhong Kui move a bit more quickly when compared to its predecessor.

For now, Black Myth: Zhong Kui doesn’t even have a broad released window, nor has it been confirmed for any specific platforms outside of PC. If you still haven’t played Wukong for yourself, you can pick it up now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

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