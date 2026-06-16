Devil May Cry 6 All But Guaranteed After New Capcom Announcement

Devil May Cry 6 seems all but guaranteed to happen in the future after a new announcement by Capcom. Since the launch of Devil May Cry 5 in 2019, Capcom has done very little with its beloved action series. While it went on to release Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition on next-gen platforms in 2020, a new entry in the franchise has yet to come about or even be announced by Capcom. Fortunately, based on new data that has now been shared by the Japanese gaming publisher, it would be truly shocking if Devil May Cry 6 doesn’t one day release.

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As of today, Capcom has unveiled its latest sales figures for its games ahead of its upcoming financial briefing. While there was quite a bit of interesting info shared in this data, the most curious was tied to Devil May Cry 5. Specifically, within Capcom’s past financial year, Devil May Cry 5 sold a whopping 2.7 million copies. This represents the highest single-year sales that DMC5 has ever had, which is quite astounding since the game is nearly seven years old. It also brings its lifetime sales total to nearly 13 million, making it one of the most successful Capcom games in history.

Although it might be a bit surprising to see Devil May Cry 5 continuing to do this well, there are likely two major components that have contributed to its sustained sales. For starters, Netflix’s Devil May Cry animated series has surely shed a larger spotlight on the series, which has naturally led to more fans picking up the latest installment in the franchise. Beyond this, DMC5 is also routinely discounted by Capcom across the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam marketplaces, which makes it a rather enticing game to pick up for cheap.

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Regardless of the reasoning, though, this ongoing strength of Devil May Cry 5 is all but certain to result in those at Capcom greenlighting another installment in the series. To this end, Devil May Cry 6 would be the most logical move, as it would allow Capcom to continue the story that many praised in Devil May Cry 5. It could also opt to do a reboot or spin-off in the DMC franchise as well, although past attempts to do this by Capcom were met with some negativity. As such, if Capcom wants to try to replicate the same commercial success that DMC5 has had, DMC6 would be the best path forward.

In the near term, Devil May Cry 5 is soon poised to get a new release of its own next week in the form of Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition. This version of the game will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 and will represent the first iteration of DMC5 to come to a Nintendo platform. If you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, you can do so on June 23rd.

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