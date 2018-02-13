Black Panther Joins Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 With New DLC Pack

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment promised that Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 would be loaded with timely content – and they weren’t lying.

Just three days before the premiere of the forthcoming blockbuster movie, the publisher has announced that a new Black Panther themed downloadable content pack is now available for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2. You can check out the debut trailer above, which gives you a good idea of who’s involved, and how it relates to the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Set within the Kingdom of Wakanda, players will take the legendary Wakandan Super Hero and his sister Shuri on a dangerous mission within the darkest depths of their homeland, battling mutated creatures and arch-nemesis Erik Killmonger’s vicious army. New playable characters Black Panther (Vibranium Suit), Okoye, Nakia, Erik Killmonger (Black Panther), Ulysses Klaue and Everett K. Ross, add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains,” the game’s description reads. You can get a glimpse of each of these characters in the trailer.

Black Panther joins the previously released content for the game, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok, to help make it more of a fulfilling experience to fans of Marvel – and there’s still more to come, including a pack based on Infinity War, which is due to drop in a few months’ time. Ant-Man and the Wasp, Cloak and Dagger and Runaways will follow later on, along with a classic Guardians of the Galaxy character pack, though release dates haven’t yet been given.

The king of Wakanda should have no trouble giving Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 a boost, especially since there are big projections for the weekend debut of his film, which could easily be one of Marvel Studios’ biggest to date.

In the meantime, feel free to pay a visit to the land of Wakanda in the game – and get yourself primed for a Thanos showdown in just a few months. The DLC will run you $2.99 separately, or should be free of charge if you have access to the Season Pass.

Black Panther opens in theaters Thursday evening, while Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.