Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets Custom Xbox Series X

Xbox is celebrating the release of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a custom Xbox Series X. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 superhero film, Black Panther. The sequel picks up following the death of T'Challa, offering an in-universe way to deal with and grieve the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman. The film is also the conclusion to Marvel's Phase 4 and is being praised as one of the best films Marvel has released in quite some time. Not only is it poignant, but it's also filled with great action, an exciting villain, and marvelous characters.

The film is riding high at the box office already and Xbox has found a way to celebrate. Xbox is giving away a really beautiful custom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Xbox Series X. The console is decked out to look like the new Black Panther suit in the film with some gold styling, the claw necklace, and more. The console comes with two similarly designed controllers and "controller holders" that look like paws. In addition to that, winners will also get a custom Kimoyo Beaded Bracelet as seen in the films. It's a pretty awesome package and it can be yours by entering the giveaway. For those that are 18 and older, follow the official Xbox Twitter account, quote tweet this tweet with "#XboxWakandaForeverSweepstakes", and you should be entered to win the bundle.

Xbox does these kinds of giveaways quite frequently to tie in with other game and movie releases. It's possible that they will give another one of these away when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on home video, but don't hold your breath. You'll probably never see one of these if you don't win it unless it ends up being resold for tons of money on eBay years later. Either way, it's a cool console to admire and any Black Panther fan will likely love it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. What do you think of the console? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.