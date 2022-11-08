Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.

What Did Comicbook.com Think of the Sequel?

Comicbook.com's review highlights the grief resonating in a number of the decisions made for this film. However weighty the subject matter, Wakanda Forever managed to climb out of that despair into the light. The result is a Marvel movie that will assuredly move audiences to tears with multiple moments in the film. Somehow, the creative team threaded the needle between just tributing their fallen star into a sweeping epic.

"Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

Synopsis for Wakanda Forever

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

