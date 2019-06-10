Blair Witch Game Revealed With Haunting Trailer

Microsoft brought the heat during their Xbox press conference at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, showing a mountain of games as well as revealing details about Project Scarlett, the next generation of Xbox hardware. That said, one of the titles that were shown was an upcoming Blair Witch game for Xbox One and PC, and the trailer for it looks about as haunting as one would expect. The inbound game is going to be a single-player psychological horror experience that will be based on the cinematic side of the franchise.

The trailer that was revealed during the Xbox presentation doesn’t show a lot in terms of details about the game itself, but it sure does build the suspense for what is to come. “It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland,” reads the official description. “As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…”

Here is what else Blair Witch players can expect when the game arrives this summer, per the game’s website:

A STORY OF THE HUMAN DESCENT INTO DARKNESS Experience an original story based on the legend of Blair Witch from the makers of Layers of Fear.

FIND THE WAY THROUGH THE HAUNTED WOODS Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

YOUR SANITY AGAINST HER CURSE Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

HOW WILL YOU FACE YOUR FEARS? How you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.



Needless to say, some fun times are ahead for horror fans. Blair Witch is set to drop on August 30th for PC and Xbox One.

