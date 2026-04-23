New Gears of War: E-Day Rumor Claims When the Game Will Release

A new rumor tied to Gears of War: E-Day has suggested when the upcoming game will finally release. Currently, Xbox has announced that it will be sharing a ton of new information about the next Gears of War game in its dedicated Direct that will transpire on June 7th. At this time, we’ll almost certainly learn about the launch day for E-Day in addition to seeing a ton of new gameplay footage. For those who are eager to gain more insight right now, though, we might have it thanks to word from one insider.

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Coming by way of @TheGhostOfHope, who has accurately leaked info in the past that was predominantly tied to Call of Duty, Gears of War: E-Day will be releasing at some point in September. The leaker shared this info when talking about the launch of this year’s Call of Duty game and the month that it might arrive in. When one user suggested that the 2026 Call of Duty entry could drop in September, @TheGhostOfHope pushed back on this notion by claiming that Gears of War: E-Day will be releasing in this month instead. As such, Xbox won’t want two shooters that it owns crossing over so closely to one another a

Historically, this release of Gears of War: E-Day in September would make a lot of sense for Xbox. The most recent installment in the franchise, that of Gears 5, also happened to arrive in September when it was released back in 2019. That launch went over pretty well for Gears 5, so it would be logical for Xbox to want to release E-Day in the same window.

Xbox also has quite a few games slated to launch in this fall window outside of Gears of War: E-Day. This year’s new Call of Duty game from Activision will be by far its biggest, but Fable from Playground Games is also poised to be a substantial release from Xbox. Essentially, Xbox will want to stagger all of these games out in a manner that will keep them somewhat distant from one another, so releasing Gears of War: E-Day in September would give the publisher the rest of the Fall to let loose its other big titles.

For now, all we know with certainty about Gears of War: E-Day is that it will release in 2026 across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. A version of the game for PS5 has yet to be announced, but it could come about at a later date given Xbox’s recent focus on multiplatform releases.

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