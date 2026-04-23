Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Should Play This Shooter Before it Leaves Next Week

Comedic games that are actually hilarious don’t come along too often. It’s partially what made Dispatch such a blast in 2025; in addition to having an endearing cast of freaks and eye-catching animation, it also had some incredible jokes. But while the funniest game and the one that got the most attention, it wasn’t the only funny game from 2025. Revenge of the Savage Planet also came out and flew a little under the radar with its array of silly Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!-style bits. It’s a niche style of humor, but it was only part of what made this underrated game worth experiencing, especially in lieu of its incoming removal from Game Pass on April 30th.

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This direct comparison to the Adult Swim sketch show comes from many of the live-action bits in the game. Some of them are story-related cutscenes with grotesque characters, but a majority of them play as commercials in the player’s base. These outright demented ads featuring plenty of green screen, purposely mediocre costumes, and warped 1990s-esque effects that are so perfectly loud and obnoxious. There are clips for burgers that squirt copious amounts of fluid, an influencer program with the most annoying person as the mentor, a purposely confusing financial program explicitly meant to confuse seniors starring a coked-out and pantless host, and an extended riff on endless live-service games that almost seems like it could be, at this rate, a real commercial a few years from now. Not all of it is side-splittingly funny, but this clownish car crash is all so ridiculous and hard to turn away from. Developer Raccoon Logic truly went for it, and this gives the game its own personality.

Revenge of the Savage Planet Fits Game Pass So Well

Image Courtesy of Raccoon Logic

These commercials can easily be found in YouTube with the added benefit of being able to pause, rewind, and zoom in on every nasty detail, but they are best enjoyed within the game since they fill out the world and provide some much-needed context. The comedic nature even bleeds into the gameplay, too. Animations are Looney Tunes-esque and wonderfully exaggerated — even the simple running animation is gleefully stupid and instantly justifies this sequel’s move to a third-person camera. Enemies can be toyed with through its various interactive systems that lead to all sorts of unexpected results. A simple fire grenade toss can lead to a chain reaction and chaos that can be damaging but also quite goofy. While there should be more chaotic and interlocking systems like this, it’s the type of humorous game that actually goes the extra mile and tries to infuse its humor into its mechanics (which is magnified in co-op).

But, crucially, Revenge of the Savage Planet isn’t just about goofs and gaffes. It’s a surprisingly taut open-zone action game that lets players explore alien worlds without succumbing to the bloat that has infected so many other titles. Its four alien worlds are modestly sized but still packed with animals and plants to scan and upgrade materials to mine. It’s a simple and satisfying loop that feeds into itself: more upgrade materials means better gear, which leads to more upgrade materials. So while it has simple yet decent combat, it plays out more like a Metroid Prime game in that it has gunplay, but that isn’t the focus.

Image Courtesy of Raccoon Logic

All of these positives have only gotten better since launch after a few updates. While additional costumes, photo mode features, graphical filters, and bug fixes are appreciated, the new modes are more interesting. Immersive mode strips out some of the pesky handholding and lets it be a more exploration-heavy experience that’s truer to its nature, while Sandbox mode lets players tweak many settings from player speed to jump height to the amount of HUD elements on display and create something in tune with their tastes. It’s even possible to thwip around like Spider-Man with the right settings. Old Game Minus is the least appealing post-launch mode since it just makes the game harder and limits how much the player can die, but it adds to the variety here and broadens the title’s scope without, again, adding bloat.

Revenge of the Savage Planet’s ability to go its own way and be a mid-budget game that respects the player’s time and provides a novel experience makes it the ideal game for subscription services like Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. However, as shown with Revenge of the Savage Planet, not even being on Game Pass means a game is automatically going to go get the recognition it deserves; this sentiment may have influenced its director in his recent statement saying Game Pass day one releases devalue games. A slew of much-needed post-launch updates — again, something shown by Revenge of the Savage Planet — doesn’t guarantee a second wind, either.

The absolute onslaught of weekly releases makes it difficult for games like this to stick out regardless of their standing, especially when their titles are wordy and not too descriptive like Revenge of the Savage Planet. However, sometimes it takes the threat of a game leaving a service to stand out and while an unfortunate byproduct of this gluttonous era, hopefully this warning helps more players experience the lunacy Revenge of the Savage Planet has to offer.

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