Blankos Block Party Beta Announced, Founder's Packs Now Available

Developed by Mythical Games, Blankos Block Party is a new take on the toys-to-life genre, and those interested can now join a waiting list for the game's private beta. The private beta is set to kick-off on November 17th, and an open beta for the game will begin later this year. Unlike previous toys-to-life games like Skylanders or LEGO Dimensions, Blankos Block Party will feature digital toys that players can purchase, as opposed to physical ones. Inspired by vinyl toys, Blankos are designed by big name artists, and are only available in limited quantities. Players have a number of options to choose from, in prices ranging from $24.99 to $149.99.

Founder's Packs are currently on sale on the game's website, and are offered in four different varieties: Ice Pack, Tako Pack, Bite Me Pack, and Boss Pack. In addition to a limited edition Blanko, each Founder's Pack includes a number of accessories, as well as in-game Blankos Bucks that match the currency. Images of the Founder's Packs can be viewed in the Tweet below.

Founder's Packs are live! Every Founder's Pack contains:

✅ Limited edition Blankos & Accessories

✅ Priority Access to Beta when it launches on November 17

✅ Founder Status

✅ Blanko Bucks that match the USD value of the pack Pick yours up today: https://t.co/CbYOhpmx5t pic.twitter.com/Hvm7aKjxul — Blankos Block Party (@PlayBlankos) October 22, 2020

Buyers of the Founder's Packs will receive guaranteed access to the private beta, as well as Founder status in Blankos Block Party, and in the game's Discord. Once a Founder's Pack has been purchased, that Blanko belongs to the player. This means that, like a physical toy, that Blanko can be sold off on the secondary market later. Since the Blankos will be produced in a limited fashion, the value could go up, and Mythical Games is encouraging players to make their own decisions regarding which "toys" they decide to sell, or keep for themselves.

Blankos Block Party is an MMO party game in which players will have the freedom to create and design their own levels. The game will also feature levels designed by the developers, daily challenges, and more. You can find more information on the game's Founder's Packs right here.

