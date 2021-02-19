Blaseball Season 12 Start Date Revealed

✖

Blaseball's beta proved to be a surprise success in 2020, and developer The Game Band is ready to start things back up again starting March 1st! Well, maybe. According to the developer, it's "99.9% sure" the game will come back that day. Regardless of when the new season drops, Blaseball fans should be excited for its return! Season 12 will bring a number of new features to the browser game, including changes to its pacing. From what the developer has revealed thus far, Blaseball seems like it will remain as delightfully absurd as ever. According to The Game Band, players can expect the following new features:

Concessions! You can now buy snacks! Also votes are snacks. Mysterious weekly team tarot readings. The FEED: an easier way to track events as they happen so you're not always playing catch-up in discord or on twitter! The long-anticipated Crabitat! The Crabs get their ballpark and then [redacted] Wills: Deeper strategy for every team. Your community organization will go even further than before. On Season and Off Season: New pacing of 3 weeks on, and 2 weeks off, the latter offering fans the downtime they need to get caught up with recaps, media and events via The Feed. The Game Band may even have some surprise events lined up

For those unfamiliar with Blaseball, the game is a collaborative storytelling version of America's pastime, complete with teams, rosters, and schedules. Games are played hourly, and a season takes place in a single week. The big difference is that Blaseball's gameplay consists of players making bets on every game using an in-game currency (no actual money). After each season ends on Sunday, those with the most money can sway votes in elections that shape the overall game, from the rosters, to the rules of the league itself. As a result, Blaseball has been referred to as "the D&D of sports."

It will be interesting to see how these changes impact the game, and whether or not Blaseball's "Beta, but Better" will prove just as chaotic as last year's beta; perhaps these improvements will help endear the game to an even bigger audience! Fortunately, players won't have to wait much longer to try Blaseball for themselves.

Are you excited for Blaseball Season 12? What did you think of the game's beta? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!